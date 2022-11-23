For some, Christmas and Thanksgiving are joyous times to get together with loved ones. For others, it may mean sacrificing paying everyday expenses to provide for the upcoming holidays. Fortunately, there are many great organizations in the community that can help, no matter the need.
Rebecca Hamilton is the founder of Pure Victory Ministries, which began Aug. 14, 2007. What started out as a Friday night youth group for her kids has now evolved into a ministry of giving back to the community.
“Over the years we have been able to help at least 100 people,” Hamilton said.
Pure Victory Ministries, which is run out of Latrobe, operates solely on donations, and those funds are then given back to the community in whatever way is needed. For October and November, all donations will go directly toward those affected by Hurricane Ian. At other times, Pure Victory Ministries has even paid bills directly for individuals such as groceries and utilities. Hamilton makes the community aware of needs through her website, purevictory.org, as well as through the Facebook page Pure Victories Ministries, Inc.
The mission statement of Pure Victory Ministries is simply to “spread the gospel and reach the community by way of financial support to those in need.” To donate to Pure Victory Ministries, visit the website.
In Derry, the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is helping the community in any way it can. Sean Kemmerer, president and founder of DAPC, started this organization out of personal experience and wanting to make a change in the community.
“I may be driving the bus, but I have a whole group of people telling me where to go,” Kemmerer said.
Even though DAPC is only a few years old, that does not stop its impact on the community. From backpack programs, holiday meals, bingo events, fundraisers and more, Kemmerer and his crew are always looking for a way to give back to the community.
“We are always looking for new volunteers, ideas and help from others,” Kemmerer said.
People are welcome to donate however they would like. Become a sponsor, create a basket or donate financially online at derryarea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.