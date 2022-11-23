For some, Christmas and Thanksgiving are joyous times to get together with loved ones. For others, it may mean sacrificing paying everyday expenses to provide for the upcoming holidays. Fortunately, there are many great organizations in the community that can help, no matter the need.

Rebecca Hamilton is the founder of Pure Victory Ministries, which began Aug. 14, 2007. What started out as a Friday night youth group for her kids has now evolved into a ministry of giving back to the community.

