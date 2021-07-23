State Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) announced this week that 26 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 59th District have qualified to receive approximately $286,848 from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“Our irreplaceable volunteer fire and ambulance companies face numerous challenges in protecting life and property in our communities and we need to do all we can to support them,” Rossi said in a news release. “They also must invest a large amount of their time raising funds to ensure they can continue their mission. That’s why I am grateful this flexible grant program exists so that our emergency responders can apply these funds to best meet their local needs.”
All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not general fund tax revenue. Projects eligible for funding include recruitment and retention, construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, reduction of existing debt, or replacing lost proceeds because of COVID fundraising limitations.
Westmoreland County grant recipients included:
- Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company, $12,767;
- Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company, $13,659;
- Crabtree Volunteer Fire Company, $12,411;
- Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, $12,233;
- Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department, $11,345;
- Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $12,767;
- Hecla Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520;
- Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, $11,698;
- Ligonier Township Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, $12,946;
- Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Kecksburg, $12,589;
- Mount Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Kecksburg EMS, $8,941;
- Mutual Township Volunteer Fire Department, $11,520;
- New Florence Volunteer Fire Department, $11,698;
- Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, $13,124;
- West Point Volunteer Fire Company, $11,876;
- Westmoreland Homesteads Volunteer Fire Department, $12,054;
- Wilpen Fire Company of Ligonier Township, $11,520.
The 59th Legislative District encompasses part of Somerset County consisting of the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner, and the boroughs of Boswell and Jennerstown.
In Westmoreland County, the district includes the townships of Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Hempfield (part of districts Todd, University and West Point), Ligonier, Mount Pleasant, St. Clair and Unity (part of districts Baggaley, Beatty, Crabtree, Dennison, Kuhns, Marguerite, Mutual and Pleasant Unity) and the boroughs of Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward.
