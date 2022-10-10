The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms in Unity Township recently won top honors in two categories at the World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Competition held Oct. 2-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms took first place in the Flavored Cheese Curd category with its buffalo ranch cheese curds and first place in the Open Class Soft Cheese category for its jalapeño honey quark cheese spread.
“Our primary reason for entering competitions is to get feedback from the judges who are certified and give us very specific feedback,” said Jason Frye, head cheesemaker at Pleasant Lane. “We entered the buffalo ranch cheese curds in a previous competition and we didn’t place, but we took the feedback that we received, tweaked the recipe and we were shocked to take first place in Wisconsin.”
There were over 1,500 entries in this year’s World Dairy Expo.
“Winning can make or break you in this industry,” Frye said. “We’re not going to be shy, we’re going to brag a little bit. We’re really happy with the results.”
Pleasant Lane entered five competitions last year, taking home awards in four of them. This year, Pleasant Lane took home second place for its reserve gouda at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition, and a bronze medal for reserve cheddar and silver medal for quark at the New York International Cheese Competition.
The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms started producing cheese at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 and has grown a loyal customer base around the greater Pittsburgh area.
“Winning in the flavored cheese curd category at a competition like the World Dairy Expo is something that you only daydream about,” Frye said. “We are honored to see our name next to some of the finest makers in the United States.”
Operating at Pleasant Lane Farms in Unity Township since 1976, the Frye family has a rich history of farming that stretches back all the way to 1795.
Many of Pleasant Lane’s products can be found at area retailers including Giant Eagle Market District, DeLallo Italian Marketplace, Naser Foods, East End Food Co-Op, Harvey CSA and many specialty retailers across the region.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
