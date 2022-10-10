Buffalo ranch cheese curds

The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms in Unity Township recently took first place at the World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Competition in the Flavored Cheese Curd category with its buffalo ranch cheese curds.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms in Unity Township recently won top honors in two categories at the World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Competition held Oct. 2-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Creamery at Pleasant Lane Farms took first place in the Flavored Cheese Curd category with its buffalo ranch cheese curds and first place in the Open Class Soft Cheese category for its jalapeño honey quark cheese spread.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.