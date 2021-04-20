A mid-week cold front could be bringing chilly temperatures and maybe even snow showers to the region over the next few days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pittsburgh Tuesday tweeted that some light snow is in the forecast for the region Wednesday morning, but dropping temperatures are the bigger story.
According to the NWS forecast, wind chills could dip into the 20s Thursday morning, reaching as low as the teens in northern parts of the region.
Projections for the area during the cold snap indicate less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected locally with no accumulation. The greatest chances of snow accumulation in the region will be in areas north of Interstate-80, according to the NWS.
Temperatures are expected to creep back upward beginning Friday and a high near 60 is expected for Saturday in the Latrobe area.
