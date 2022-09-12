Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic will be offering its first-ever cancer screening today through Saturday, Sept. 17.
“We wanted to make this test available to as many dog owners as we possibly could,” Dr. Lynn Springer said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 7:41 am
Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic will be offering its first-ever cancer screening today through Saturday, Sept. 17.
“We wanted to make this test available to as many dog owners as we possibly could,” Dr. Lynn Springer said.
The OncoK9 testing uses the same “cutting edge genomic sequencing technology that has revolutionized early cancer detection in human patients,” according to the clinic’s Facebook page.
While the test itself will cost $499, Springer said patients are able to take home a $150 Amazon gift card, essentially knocking the price tag down to $349 for the screening.
“It’s not an inexpensive test but we’re hopeful the gift card helps,” she said. “You do not have to be a current patient at our clinic to have this test.”
Cancer is by far the most common cause of death in adult dogs as roughly 6 million are diagnosed with the disease annually in the United States.
“By the time you see the clinical signs, it’s very late,” said Springer, who has been practicing for 36 years. “Some forms of cancer affecting internal organs, many times it’s too late to treat them.”
OncoK9 can detect 30 different cancer types, including eight of the most common cancers in dogs. It is recommended as an annual screening test for all dogs starting at 7 years of age and potentially at younger ages for dogs belonging to breeds that are predisposed to cancer, according to the clinic’s Facebook page.
“I suggest it primarily for middle-aged dogs and up, primarily large breed dogs,” Springer said, “but anyone can have their dog tested. We’re telling people to expect results from their test in about two weeks or so.”
The fight against cancer in dogs is near and dear to Springer’s heart as she’s lost a few golden retrievers to the disease.
“I firmly believe this test is the future and I wanted our clinic to be at the forefront of this,” Springer said.
As with any laboratory test, OncoK9 results should be interpreted by a veterinarian in the context of each patient’s medical history and clinical presentation. The test is available by prescription only.
Interested dog owners may contact the clinic at 724-593-6111 for additional information. A limited number of tests will be available during the screening week.
Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic is located at 397 Hauger-Hood Road, Stahlstown.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.