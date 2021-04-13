State police at Indiana report a trooper was dispatched around 3:14 p.m. April 1 to Walmart on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township for the report of retail theft. Police said $1,139.25 was stolen by two unknown women. This investigation remains open.
State police at Kiski Valley report John Behrenberg III, 24, of New Alexandria is accused of DUI after troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 Jeep for numerous traffic violations around 9:19 p.m. April 7 on Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township. Police said Behrenberg was under the influence of marijuana. He was also in possession of marijuana, police said. Behrenberg submitted to a blood test as requested, and charges are pending lab results.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 23-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a 21-year-old man in Hempfield Township on Nov. 18. This investigation continues.
State police at Kiski Valley report Arthur K. Gohn, 64, of Saltsburg suffered a suspected serious injury during a motorcycle crash around 5:09 p.m. April 10 on Route 380 in Bell Township and was flown to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Police said Gohn was traveling eastbound on a 2010 Harley Davidson when he attempted to make a left curve and hit a slight crack in the pavement which caused him to lose control and exit the ride side of the roadway. Gohn went down the side of an embankment roughly 73 feet before he was thrown from the motorcycle. Gohn was wearing a helmet, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a crash involving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma which occurred around 2:45 p.m. April 7 on Route 217 in Derry Township. This investigation continues pending medical records for the suspect.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tori Harr, 27, of Derry and Nicholas Levendosky, 31, of Derry were cited for disorderly conduct around 9:51 a.m. April 11 regarding ongoing disturbances at 124 Superior Mobile Home Park in Derry Township. Charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady.
