The Westmoreland County Airport Authority has established itself in a pioneering new state economic development program aimed at putting idle airport properties to productive use.
Gov. Josh Shapiro recently announced that the Westmorland County Airport Authority and the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler County were first in Pennsylvania to receive designations in the newly enacted Airport Land Development Zone (ALDZ) program.
ALDZ provides tax credits to employers that locate and create jobs at designated sites at Pennsylvania airports. Employers can receive $2,100 per employee working at the ALDZ for a period of 10 years.
WCAA enrolled 245.8 acres at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township and 50 acres at Rostraver Airport in Rostraver Township, while Butler enrolled 50 acres of its property in the program.
Shapiro made the joint announcement with state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger, noting the new program encourages airports to market and foster development of their underutilized land by offering tax incentives.
“Gov. Shapiro is committed to spurring economic development in Pennsylvania and this new program is a great example of his administration taking action to make that happen,” Siger said. “Encouraging airports to breathe new life into vacant buildings or develop unused land will create jobs and boost the economy while sending the strong message that Pennsylvania is open for business.”
Commercial (publicly owned) and non-commercial (public or privately owned) can apply with eligible parcels that are vacant with no business activity as of Dec. 31, 2021. Applications for the program and more information can be found at the state DCED website, under ALDZ.
“This is a great opportunity for airports to join forces with their local communities to bolster the economic development of their regions,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the WCAA, which operates the Unity and Rostraver township airports.
Efforts to create the new program were spearheaded by the Aviation Council of Pennsylvania (ACP), led by Mary Bethea.
“Simply, ALDZ incentivizes airport growth,” she said. “It stimulates development on vacant airport land and buildings, and motivates partnerships between airports and developers, resulting in significant new investment, expansion of operations and the creation of new jobs.”
Monzo credited airport engineer Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson with maneuvering the authority’s airports into the much-heralded program.
“McFarland-Johnson is excited that we were able to work with the authority team to obtain these designations quickly and facilitate future economic development at the Rostraver and Arnold Palmer Regional airports,” Kunselman said.
