Those who are curious about nature, enjoy the outdoors and volunteering, and want to be a part of natural resource conservation can undergo training to become a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist.
A statewide partnership initiative that aims to connect people with their local ecosystems through intensive natural science training and local conservation service work, Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is partnering with Penguin Court, a preserve of the Brandywine Conservancy, to train citizen volunteers in natural history this fall.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist seeks to build a corps of trained volunteers who provide outreach and service dedicated to protecting Pennsylvania’s rich natural heritage and resources. Interested Pennsylvanians become certified Master Naturalists through training and volunteer service.
To become a certified Master Naturalist, a person must complete an initial 55-hour volunteer training course followed by annual volunteer service and continuing education in the natural sciences.
This program is open to residents of Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. Space is limited and only 15 applicants will be considered. To receive the discounted application fee, interested participants should apply online by May 1.
Trained Master Naturalists design and pursue a wide variety of service projects from habitat restoration and native plantings to nature walks and presentations to water quality monitoring and support of partnering organizations’ natural resource conservation efforts.
Once accepted into the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist program, trainees participate in a 55-hour training divided among Tuesday evenings and four Saturdays from Aug. 3 through Oct. 26.
Following the initial training, participants will engage in 30 hours of service in the first year and eight hours of continuing education to earn their certification as a Master Naturalist. To maintain their status, participants must complete 20 hours of volunteer service and 12 hours of continuing education each year.
Over the last two years, 21 people have participated in the Master Naturalist training coordinated by Penguin Court.
“Participating in the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist program has been incredibly rewarding,” PMN trainee Pam Curtin of Latrobe said. “It has enriched my knowledge of the natural world and introduced me to new skills, experiences and connections with my community.”
A training schedule and application information may be found on Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s website at www.pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
For additional information or questions, contact Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s southwest program coordinator, Maeve Rafferty, at mrafferty@pamasternaturalist.org or 412-660-7581.
