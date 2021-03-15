Local restaurants, hotels, bars and other similar businesses can now apply for up to $20,000 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding to help offset losses suffered amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners last month accepted $3,951,757 in CHIRP funding, and approved an agreement with the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland (EGC) to help distribute those funds.
The EGC is opening online applications for the program today, Monday, March 15. Applications must be submitted through a link on the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland webpage at egcw.org/chirp.
The application period for CHIRP funding will remain open until the funding has been exhausted or through June 15, whichever comes first, county officials said.
According to state guidelines, CHIRP grants are to be awarded by counties to businesses that meet eligibility in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.
The commissioners said CHIRP grant awards to Westmoreland County businesses would be capped at $20,000 to help as many as 200 local businesses.
“We want to give money to as many businesses as we can,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
Among the eligibility restrictions are a cap of 300 full-time equivalent employees and a maximum tangible net worth of no more than $15 million.
Businesses applying must also have been open as of Feb. 15, 2020, and intend to remain open for at least a year after applying for the grant, according to DCED guidelines.
The commissioners estimated roughly 1,200 businesses in the county could be eligible to apply for funding through the program.
“Everybody knows the grants are needed and I do anticipate there will be a big turnout for this,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
The commissioners said businesses in economically distressed areas of the county would be prioritized for CHIRP funds, as well as those that have not received any prior state or federal pandemic relief funds.
