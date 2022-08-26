A state appeals court earlier this week affirmed a previous ruling declaring Trump House owners not liable for a 2016 vehicle crash that injured two people.
Online court records from the Pennsylvania Superior Court show a previous ruling by the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, which dismissed the lawsuit filed by an injured motorist.
According to court records, on Oct. 26, 2016, Paula Miller of Hempfield Township was driving to a property owned by Phantom Enterprises, which had principal members including state Rep. Leslie Baum Rossi (R-59) and Michael Rossi. The property is located along state Route 982 in Youngstown and is known to the public as the “Trump House” because it is painted red, white and blue, has a 14-foot tall likeness of former President Donald Trump, and is open to the public to obtain campaign materials.
On the day in question, Savannah Logan was a front-seat passenger in Miller’s vehicle. While making a left turn into the driveway of the Trump House, Miller’s vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by Kellie Roadman of Ligonier, which was approaching straight in the oncoming lane of traffic on Route 982.
According to court records, Roadman filed a lawsuit claiming negligence against Trump House ownership, arguing they “violated multiple provisions of the vehicle code regarding driveway maintenance and conspicuity, which creates an issue of fact as to the elements of duty and breach of duty, and these violations led to the resulting collision between the two vehicles.”
The defendants argued that “Miller was the only one who breached a duty by neglecting to yield the right of way,” court records show.
The court found that “since the facts established by Roadman do not support a finding that the accident at issue in this case occurred as a result of the inadequacies of the defendants’ driveway, this court cannot find that the defendants would have foreseen that their failure to adhere to the vehicle code provisions cited would result in a vehicle turning left against the right of way.
“There is nothing of record that establishes proximate cause between the failure to maintain the driveway and the accident that occurred in this case. As a result, Roadman has failed to establish the necessary element of proximate cause to support her negligence claim and summary judgment must be entered.”
In agreeing with the trial court, the ruling declares there is “no evidence of record that either of the drivers were distracted by any of the signs when operating their vehicles immediately prior to the accident.” Additionally, there is also “no evidence of record that the signs impeded or obstructed the view of a motorist exiting or entering the driveway, or impeded or obstructed the view of vehicles on the roadway.”
Roadman also argued that the defendants should have utilized traffic cones or signals to assist traffic in exiting and entering the driveway, “however, none of the statutory provisions relied upon impose a duty to direct traffic or install or seek to have installed traffic devices before inviting the general public to one’s property,” according to court documents.
Roadman testified that there were “no unusual traffic activities at the entrance” to the property at the time of the accident and that her “driving that led to the accident was not affected by anything on the defendants’ property,” noting the driveway was “well marked.” Similarly, Miller testified that she had no difficulty finding the driveway, nor was she distracted by “the signage on the property at the time of the accident.”
Deposition testimony from members of the Pennsylvania State Police also supports such a conclusion, noting the incident was “caused solely by driver error,” according to court records.
“Our review of the foregoing testimony confirms that there is simply no evidence of record to suggest that this accident was caused by some condition present on (the) defendants’ property,” the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.