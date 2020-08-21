Ligonier’s 33rd annual Antiques on the Diamond will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22
Visitors can shop at the 20 antique vendors that will be set around the Diamond Park area, Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce interim director Joyce McIntire said.
All vendors are required to wear face masks, McIntire said, and organizers are recommending that shoppers also wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There will be no food vendors at this year's Antiques on the Diamond event, McIntire noted.
“We hope they support our local restaurants while they are in town," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.