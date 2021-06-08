The next Antiques & Collectibles Sale at Historic Hanna’s Town, Hempfield Township, is slated for Sunday, June 13. The event will feature more than 100 vendors in a quaint and historic setting.
Lisa Hays, executive director of the sponsoring organization, the Westmoreland Historical Society, noted that the “Hanna’s Town show continues to be popular with collectors who enjoy ‘the hunt’ and people looking for good deals on unique and vintage items. Because of the rain in May, many dealers postponed their first appearance of the season until June. So buyers will have their first chance to see what dealers have been accumulating during the off-season.”
The market opens 7:30 a.m. Sunday and continues through early afternoon. There is parking on-site; admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues are divided equally between the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 Forbes Road and the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
The vendor fee benefits the Historical Society’s education and preservation projects, including Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Vendors of antiques and collectibles are welcome to set up for the day or weekend at a cost of $35.
For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road near its intersection with Route 119, three miles north of Greensburg.
