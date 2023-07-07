The next Antiques and Collectibles Sale at Historic Hanna’s Town is scheduled for July 9.
This longstanding community tradition is enjoyed by those who appreciate antiques and unique treasures. Good buying and selling opportunities can be found when dealers gather in this quaint and historic setting. Over 150 vendors set up at the June show, and weather is looking favorable for the July event.
The market continues from 7:30 a.m. Sunday through early afternoon, although some dealers are set up and sell Saturday afternoon as well. There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues benefit the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
Antiques and Collectibles is held the second Sunday of each month May through October. Future dates are Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8. The public is encouraged to come and take advantage of the bargains and support local history preservation. Vendors are welcome; please call for guidelines.
Historic Hanna’s Town is located 3 miles north of Greensburg at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township. Call 724-836-1800 or www.westmorelandhistory.org.
