A peaceful protest against racial injustice is planned for Sunday evening at Derry Borough's Mossback Park.
Michael Anderson of Latrobe, who organized a peaceful protest in Latrobe in June, is planning the event in Derry.
According to a Facebook page for the event, Anderson plans for participants to gather at the pavilion at Mossback Park near the Derry Borough police station on E. 2nd Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23. He said he intends to meet with local officials prior to the event.
More than 100 people participated in the June 1 protest and march in Latrobe.
