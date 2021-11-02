Another person has filed a lawsuit against the county claiming she was hurt while riding the giant slide in Mammoth Park, the county’s park in Mount Pleasant Township.
According to the five-page civil lawsuit filed in Westmoreland County, Michelle D. Lynch of Allegheny County claims she broke her nose and multiple ribs and suffered a concussion, along with multiple abrasions and bruises, after she became airborne on the slide and wiped out.
In the lawsuit, she claims to “endure great pain, suffering inconvenience, embarrassment and mental anguish” from the incident. She reports to be still recovering from injuries suffered in 2020 on one of the 100-foot-long slides that is a part of the county’s Giant Slide Complex at the park.
She’s seeking undisclosed damages.
According to the lawsuit, she was going so fast that as she neared the bottom of the slide she lifted into the air, twisted sideways and struck the metal sides of the slide before crashing into the ground and skidding several feet face-first onto concrete.
She said she has missed work, spent a lot of money on medical treatment and continues to receive treatment for injuries that will require at least one, possibly numerous surgeries as she continues to recuperate.
This is the second lawsuit filed against the county and its park and recreation department. In August, Melissa A. Cooley, also of Allegheny County, sued seeking more than $30,000 in damages for injuries she claimed she suffered going down one of the slides. Both women claim they were hurt riding the slide on the same day, Aug. 1, 2020.
Also, both women’s lawsuits were filed by one attorney, Richard G. Talarico of Pittsburgh.
In the Lynch lawsuit, it states that there isn’t proper signage warning about proper slide usage and that the slide lacks netting, guiderails, barriers and other protective safety equipment. The lawsuit also contends the slides weren’t safe when they opened in 2020.
The slide has been a landmark in the park since 1973, when the original 96-foot single slide opened in the 408-acre park. The Giant Slide was redesigned and reconstructed as part of a $1.1 million park renovation and reopened in July 2020. The facility includes two 100-foot stainless steel racing slides, a smaller 50-foot plastic slide, climbing walls, walkways and landscaping.
The slides were temporarily shut down by the county after reports surfaced of people getting injured, but reopened on June 15 after safety inspectors found the slides to be safe.
County officials claimed that some of those reporting being hurt on the slides were not following posted rules at the site. Also, many were using wax paper and other speed enhancers, including pans, which are banned under new safety regulations instituted following the inspection.
