Another day, another round of Spirit Airlines flight cancellations.
A week of mass cancellations and delays for the low-cost carrier continued for a fifth straight day on Thursday, affecting travelers across the country and locally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Speaking with multiple media outlets Thursday, Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie blamed this week’s 1,700-plus flight cancellations on several factors that left the company short on pilots and flight attendants starting at the beginning of August. Christie noted that flight crews began to run out of eligible hours to work late last month, which led cancellations and “tipped us over,’’ he said.
Unfortunately for flyers, Christie said the Florida-based airline is likely to continue to cancel a large number of flights “over the next few days,’’ with the hopes of reducing the cancellation figures heading into next week. More than 230 of Friday’s Spirit flights had been canceled as of press time.
“We’ve worked hard really over the last five years at both building Spirit and building its reputation,’’ he said. “I think we’re made tremendous strides. This is not our proudest moment and we know that.’’
The slew of cancellations and delays began Sunday and have continued throughout this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Spirit halted more than 60% of its flights. On Thursday, it canceled 449 flights, or 56% of its flights.
At Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, a total of five flights to and from the facility were canceled Thursday and four went on as planned. Another six flights that were slated to arrive or depart the Unity Township airport Friday have been canceled, while three flights are still on, as of press time.
Travelers scheduled to board a Spirit flight at the Palmer airport or other facilities that use the carrier are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
