Another anniversary marking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has come and gone, but for many, including Unity Township residents Dawna Bates and Ginny Barnett, the work continues.
As volunteer ambassadors for Friends of Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Bates and Barnett help to tell the story of the crash of Flight 93 and help to keep this event in history alive.
“A lot of people in the local area haven’t been there,” Bates said during an interview last week with the Bulletin at Barnett’s home. “It’s easy for people to say ‘we’ll never forget’… never forgetting isn’t enough. What are you doing that is going to make a difference so that, in a sense, this doesn’t happen again?
“This happened because of hate. Is there something that each one of us can be doing that would be a way of never forgetting?”
As members of the Latrobe chapter of the American Red Cross, the two will never forget the days following the attacks when they went to the site as volunteers.
“We were there the day after the plane went down in 2001,” said Bates, who has volunteered for the Red Cross for 53 years. “We got a phone call from the Red Cross because at the time, all the planes needed to be down. Because of the airport here, plans were being made as the FAA didn’t know if they could get them all into Pittsburgh so they said we needed to start preparing. We were eventually told we could stand down on that but that they needed people up top (crash site).”
At the time, Bates was a physical education teacher in the Greater Latrobe School District. Officials there encouraged her to stay and volunteer at the site after she was called upon by the Red Cross.
“Dr. Gene Leonard, being in the school district, and me being a teacher at the time, he called the superintendent and said Red Cross needed help up top and the school district said ‘go,’” Bates said. “(Leonard) was a Red Cross volunteer by that time as well.”
Bates was first stationed at the armory where workers were bringing in all the materials that had been found at the crash site.
“I was stationed there with the state troopers and everyone else who was working through those items,” Bates said.
Meanwhile, Barnett started out in mass care before shifting to staffing as part of her role as disaster chairperson for the state.
“I started to switch gears and went into staffing and pulled people that I knew were not assigned in New York City or the Pentagon to try and staff the Flight 93 jobs,” she said.
Barnett’s initial reaction to seeing the crash site, as she recounted recently in a speech during the anniversary event, led her to tears.
“My first view of the crash site was from the command post area and I just started to break down and cry,” she said. “Just thinking of the people involved and what they had to endure. It was so overwhelming but I made the intentional decision at that point that I was going to block that out because otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to get through it.
“My way of coping, which turned out to be the same way for quite a few of us, was just to keep our emotions in check, didn’t read newspapers, didn’t watch TV or participate in conversations about what was discovered that day or any rumors. I just stayed away from all of that.”
On the second day, Bates was moved to what is now called the “western overlook,” which is where the FBI was stationed.
“At the time, there was a road up there and offices for an old coal mine that became a headquarters for the FBI, and that’s where the families came in,” Bates said. “The night before they all came in, that was a dirt road and it was paved the night before so the buses could get in. And down below in the field, the media was stationed there as they weren’t allowed up top at that point.
“We were feeding the FBI and taking food down to the workers who were down at the actual site. In a sense, we were trying to keep up their spirits.”
Barnett was stationed at the site for two weeks before going to New York City to further assist with disaster relief efforts.
“I continued with the Red Cross until 2006,” she said.
Bates and Barnett now serve as volunteer ambassadors as part of the Friends of Flight 93, a nonprofit group that provides support to the National Park Service.
“I had decided that once a national memorial would be built, I knew the kids and future generations would need this message, and I wanted to help keep the message going,” Bates said. “Being there, seeing what these people had done, I just felt it was something that needed to be done.”
Barnett continued to assist over the years, including as part of the interpretive planning committee as they brainstormed ideas for what would be done at the site for education purposes.
“I was a part of that and my first project was to develop the training programs for the volunteer ambassadors,” Barnett said. “I put together the notebook that provides the framework and structure for volunteer ambassadors. I was one of the first volunteers so I kind of did a little bit of everything that was needed at the time.”
Barnett also was a member of the founding board of the Friends of Flight 93.
“I pitched in wherever I was needed,” she said.
As volunteer ambassadors, Bates typically volunteers every Friday, and Barnett on Saturdays.
“I’ve had many jobs down through the years,” Bates said. “I was the official driver when we did oral histories and went to different places. We’d interview families, state troopers, and I was technically their driver and drove thousands of miles in all directions, just getting them to where they needed to go.”
There are currently over 850 oral histories of people involved at the site after Flight 93 went down.
“They’re recorded and transcribed, sent back to the families to sign off on them, and the hope is that in the future one may be able to go online and look at them,” Bates said. “If you had an interest in a certain passenger or state trooper, you’d be able to pull those up.”
Visitors are also able to fill out comment cards at the park, and Bates scans every single one for posterity. The number of cards is now close to 90,000.
“We’re keeping those for history as well as all the newspapers from way back when,” Bates said.
She also made the ceremonial drapes which covered the wall before it was unveiled for the 10th anniversary.
“For the recent event, I managed the stage, set it all up and made sure everything was good,” Bates said. “I help the superintendent meet those who are speaking and that’s what happened that day, I was giving out the pins and getting everyone lined up in the order they needed to be in. I happened to walk past the first lady (Dr. Jill Biden), I said ‘my daughter would be really jealous,’ and she looked at me and said ‘would you like a picture?’ So her communications director took the picture, that’s how that happened.”
As 21 years have passed since the attacks, Bates and Barnett said they’ve noticed the faces at the anniversary event are changing.
“Many of them can’t imagine never attending but a lot have passed away,” Barnett said. “One of the family members shared with me that his brother was onboard and his mother is now 94 years old and can’t travel anymore. And it was horrible for her not to attend. As time goes by, 21 years later after the event, especially the parents, they’re getting older.
“At this point, it has to go on to the next generation, and many of them never even knew or met the family member who was on Flight 93. One of the family members who spoke this year was the great-niece of one of the passengers. When I spoke with her, I learned she was only 4 years old when it happened. She said ‘I didn’t really know her, but I’ve heard of her.’”
Beyond the memorial services, Bates and Barnett are more than happy to continue their work as volunteer ambassadors at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
“There is still a lot to be done,” Bates said. “The oral histories, things like that, they all need to be brought out, and one of the things the Friends of Flight 93 does is offer grants to the school districts. That helps pay for the buses and the kids’ lunches sometimes so that they’re able to bring the kids there. We have educational programs for them when they come, so that’s one of the contributions of the Friends of Flight 93.”
Speaking earlier this month at the anniversary event, Barnett reminded the crowd that the heroes of Flight 93 “epitomized and exemplified the goodness within us,” and provide the inspiration to continue to volunteer.
“Evil may have dominated that day, but it cannot dominate us,” Barnett said. “With God’s help, we can focus on and foster good, rather than let anger and hate consume us. I am forever changed and scarred from 9/11. But now, I have hope for the future. For me, it only happened through God’s grace, the actions of these heroes and this memorial.”
