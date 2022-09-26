Another anniversary marking the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has come and gone, but for many, including Unity Township residents Dawna Bates and Ginny Barnett, the work continues.

As volunteer ambassadors for Friends of Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Bates and Barnett help to tell the story of the crash of Flight 93 and help to keep this event in history alive.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.