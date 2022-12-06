The Al Ludwig Memorial Fund announced that an anonymous donor agreed to match all year-end donations now through the end of 2022, up to their goal of $10,000, “doubling the impact,” according to foundation president Vic Smith.
Their goal is to “significantly increase” the impact of their annual scholarship program, Smith said.
According to educationdata.org, scholarships and grants cover 25% of college educational costs per year and $7,500 of annual academic costs per student.
ALMF currently awards two scholarships each year in the amount of $2,500 and one Ram Pride Spirit Award winner a $100 U.S. savings bond. The foundation also provides charitable assistance in the Ligonier Valley community.
Past scholarship and pride award winners include: 2022 recipients Matthew Marinchak (University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg) and Logan Smith (Carlow College), 2022 Ram Pride Award Maggie Peters (Ligonier Valley Middle School); 2021 recipients Todd Hillsman (Great Lakes Christian College) and Mason Seftas (St. Vincent College), 2021 Ram Pride Award Emily Rankin (Ligonier Valley Middle School), and 2020 recipients Jane Garver (Robert Morris University) and Gunnar Elliott (Cornell University), and 2020 Ram Pride Award Abby Tutino (Ligonier Valley Middle School).
The scholarship awards provide financial support to a graduating senior at Ligonier Valley High School who is a “positive role model who displays energy and compassion for others.” The Ram Pride award goes to a middle school student athlete who “demonstrates sportsmanship, leadership, and courage and represents their school with the highest athletic and character credentials possible.”
The scholarship application deadline is March 21, 2023. Applicants must be currently attending Ligonier Valley High School and a candidate for graduation with the Class of 2023. In addition, applicants must be planning on attending an accredited 2- or 4-year college, university, vocational or technical trade school. Also, students must be nominated by a Ligonier Valley School District teacher or coach.
Donations can be made online at almemorialfund.com or mailed to: P.O. Box 308, Ligonier, PA 15658. Donations are tax-deductible.
In addition to the 2022 scholarships, the ALMF provided impactful charitable contributions in the area this year that includes: support for the third consecutive year to the Food 2 Go 4 Kids weekend backpack program sponsored by the Ligonier Valley School District; a partnership with pro golfer Sean Knaus and the Ligonier Valley golf team to provide a half-day camp for 24 junior golfers; sponsorship for the Penn State Bug Lady Arts & Crafts show, and the ALMF annual golf outing.
Past ALMF community charitable contributions in addition to scholarships include a handicapped-accessible family fishing platform located behind Weller Field in Mill Creek Memorial Park, support for LVSD to acquire a new scoreboard, Latrobe Little League, and the Ligonier Valley Middle School Sustainable Farm Project, among others.
The Al Ludwig Memorial Fund was established in 2019 to “honor a life well lived” of a coach and teacher who spent 38 years at Ligonier Valley School District.
The amount of letters and tributes that describe Ludwig as having lived life the right and correct way would need its own edition.
However, he was perhaps most widely described in eulogy by board member Chris Zaetta, as a “teacher, a mentor, a carpenter, a drinking buddy, a fishing guide, a hunting partner, a metal detecting partner, the best golfer in your foursome, a coach, trivia partner, the Chief, a brother, a husband, a cousin, an uncle, a grandfather, father, father figure, a friend, a moral compass, and someone who was an inspiration on how to lead life the right way.”
The ALMF has announced 2023 events including Junior Golf Camp (June 24), Youth Fly Fishing Seminar (July), Golf Outing & Family Fun Night (Aug. 18-19).
