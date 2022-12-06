The Al Ludwig Memorial Fund announced that an anonymous donor agreed to match all year-end donations now through the end of 2022, up to their goal of $10,000, “doubling the impact,” according to foundation president Vic Smith.

Their goal is to “significantly increase” the impact of their annual scholarship program, Smith said.

