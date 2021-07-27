Latrobe Art Center invites the community to toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration in style at its eighth annual Yellow Tie Gala, to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
After taking a brief hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Yellow Tie Gala is once again returning to downtown Latrobe. During the event, Ligonier Street will transform into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Neon Swing X-perience. An open bar will feature wine, beer, a signature Banana Split cocktail, and hot and cold appetizers from Ricolita’s Café.
Latrobe Dairy Queen will sponsor a Banana Split Bar that will satisfy any sweet tooth and pay homage to Latrobe’s legacy as the birthplace of the banana split.
Gala tickets are $60 per person or $50 for members of Latrobe Art Center. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 13. All proceeds benefit Latrobe Art Center programs.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please call 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-yellow-tie-gala.
The Yellow Tie Gala is a precursor event to the Great American Banana Split Celebration, which is taking place in Legion Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21. For more information on all of the festivities throughout the weekend, visit BananaSplitFest.com.
