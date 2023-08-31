Nearly three decades ago, the late Judy Huber of Greensburg envisioned a meeting of disabled people who could share their faith and support each other through their challenges.
She enlisted the help of Monsignor Larry Kiniry, her pastor then at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hempfield Township, and called the event An Afternoon of Reflection for People With Disabilities.
Eight people attended.
The name changed over the years to be more inclusive, and before the pandemic about 170 people attended.
Huber, who had multiple disabilities, passed away in 2020. But her spirit lives on as her dedicated circle of coordinators and friends reorganized the annual event and renamed it Christ Bearers Unite.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, the afternoon retreat with the theme of One Bread One Body will welcome people of all backgrounds and abilities to come together to share their faith and to evangelize through their own outreach to those in need. This year, participants are asked to bring new flashlights, smoke detectors and batteries that will be given to the impoverished people served by the Anawim Ministries in Frenchville. The rural town is located in the Appalachian Mountains of Clearfield County.
Since its inception, the retreat has been under the umbrella of Our Lady of Grace Church, with involvement from the Diocese of Greensburg.
“The core value of our parish is to welcome, and with the name change from a disability retreat to Christ Bearers Unite, we affirm and embrace the dignity of all of God’s children,” said the Rev. Dan Blout, pastor of the parish. “This retreat does something to serve and participate in the mission of our parish, and our mission is the same as the mission of the diocese.”
Monsignor Kiniry moderated the retreat from the beginning except for a few years when he was assigned elsewhere. The Rev. Bill McGuirk and the Rev. Stephen West then took over. Monsignor Kiniry, who has been retired for years, returned to moderate the retreat. This year, he stepped down.
He always pointed out that everyone has a disability, whether it’s physical, invisible, emotional or spiritual. That was an invitation to include everyone.
“We don’t want to communicate that people who come are disabled,” said Mary McCormack of Greensburg, who is a longtime co-coordinator with Irene Perry of Hempfield Township. “We want to communicate empowerment to all the people who participate, that they are going to learn about bringing Christ into the world as a Christ bearer, being a deliverer of Jesus into the world and into the hearts of people.”
Huber formerly taught special education students and became a tutor when her health was affected by a difficult-to-diagnose and rare neurological disease. She eventually lost her vision, was on a ventilator and used a wheelchair.
“We know that her body was severely disabled, but instead of being angry and despondent, she used the intensity of her situation to help other people,” McCormack said. “Her spirit became inspired and energized. She was very prayerful and during bad times, she asked God to lead her and to let her see what she could do to truly help people with disabilities.”
The two met about 25 years ago when Huber asked McCormack to become involved in the music part of the retreat. Perry came aboard when Huber invited her to bring her mentally disabled brother to one of the earliest events.
“I started being a co-coordinator and Judy asked my husband to make a poster,” Perry said. “Judy had a way of getting people involved and wanting to be a part of this.”
The retreats eventually included an outreach for the participants. For instance, one year they brought new pillowcases that would be made into simple dresses and tops for girls in Haiti. Another year, they brought sandals and shoes for children in the Philippines.
This year’s project is in conjunction with the parish’s outreach to Anawim Ministries.
Katrina Coleman is the director of the church’s discipleship and evangelization. Every summer they send groups of youth and adults to volunteer to help the people served by the center. That ministry originally began as Young People Who Care.
“It’s no longer just a youth program,” she said. “As part of our ministry there, we do a Christmas program of gifts for families that we’ve worked with throughout the year. We don’t provide toys for the children or anything like that. We provide the very basic essentials that people need in their homes, the things that they do without because they don’t have the money. Food becomes more important than smoke detectors.”
This year’s collection of smoke detectors, flashlights and batteries will be held for that Christmas program.
“These are basic safety things that we take for granted,” Coleman said. “The needs are great there and we know what kind of conditions they are living in.”
Father Blout will talk about the outreach and also the theme of the retreat.
“I will challenge the people to appreciate their discipleship of following Jesus and in being part of the one body, and doing that is part of bringing the good news and charity to others,” he said. “Katrina’s project is how they are going to demonstrate that, and we are trying to carry that spirit on.”
The event begins with registration at 1:30 p.m. in the parish’s Albanese Hall, with praise and worship in the sanctuary at the same time. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m., followed by adoration and exposition of the Holy Eucharist. The rest of the program will take place in Albanese Hall, including snacks, Father Blout’s talk, a guided group discussion and a craft focusing on sharing gifts, a segment on the Frenchville mission and dinner at 5:15 p.m. The priest will close the event at 6 p.m.
“Many people have come back year after year,” Perry said. “There’s a feeling of sharing and of community, and of coming together.”
Registration is $15 per person and should be made by Sept. 1 by calling Carla Colello at 412-915-4146. Our Lady of Grace Church is located at 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Hempfield Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.