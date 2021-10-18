Annual MHA meeting to be held virtually

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh County) struggled with depression and anxiety for years, but it wasn’t until actor Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014 that he began to publicly share his own story.
That began a very public conversation about mental health and stigma, and as an elected official in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, he frequently focused on that issue. He has advanced legislation in the General Assembly and has helped Congresswoman Susan Wild’s efforts to enact federal legislation to improve mental health on a national level.
He serves on the Mental Health & Justice Advisory Committee for the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and Co-Chair of the Suicide Prevention Task Force. He is also a sought-after speaker at conferences.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, he will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA. The theme this year is “Finding Our Way: Navigating Toward a Bright Future.” It will be held virtually via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Tuesday is the deadline for registering at mhaswpa.org.
The meeting also will include recognition of Toni Antonucci of Hempfield Township, who will receive the Fred Funari Mental Health America Award of Distinction.
“We will be honoring her as an outstanding community member who is dedicated to mental health and substance use issues,” said MHA chief executive officer Laurie Barnett Levine, LSW.
MHA was founded by volunteers in 1964 and expanded under Funari, one of its founders.
“That’s when we received some of our first contracts for services,” Levine said. “Now the organization is mostly professional based, and a lot of our staff members themselves or their family members have their own personal lived experiences with mental health and substance use issues.”
The agency provides supportive services, advocacy, education, support groups and contacts for a number of programs, including for people who have lost loved ones to suicide. MHA has an external advocate at Torrance State Hospital, and a drop-in center in Latrobe for individuals who have lived experiences with mental health.
“The services are free if you call, and we make referrals,” Levine said. “We don’t provide therapy, but our services are therapeutic.”
Schlossberg will speak about the current mental health needs in Pennsylvania and nationally, as well as suicide awareness. He will also focus on the stigma surrounding mental health.
“That’s extremely important because the stigma of mental health and addiction is what prevents people from seeking help, especially early on,” Antonucci said. “It ends up getting to the point of where there’s a crisis, when the person needs help right now. We need to get people help with an immediate appointment before the house is on fire.”
Antonucci connected with MHA when she was a student studying social work at Seton Hill University and working on a grant for suicide prevention in college. She landed a part-time job there as director of development when she was studying for her master’s degree at the University of Pittsburgh. She is currently working with Westmoreland Community Action.
Several years ago her son, Gary Josebeck, who was known in the art community by his middle name Demetre, suggested developing the Art Cellar as a way for transformation and recovery.
“It became apparent that he was in active addiction,” Antonucci said. “Parents don’t pick up on that as quickly as we should because we want to see the best in our children.”
She credits Kathy Dlugos, an art instructor at Westmoreland County Community College where Demetre was a student, and Barbara Ferrier, a past recipient of an award from MHA, with getting the ball rolling on the Art Cellar that has not yet opened.
The concept will serve in many ways. It will give individuals with addictions issues a place to be creative when they meet.
“Many people who have substance use disorder are very kind, giving people who are often very artistic, whether it’s music, art, crafting or whatever,” Antonucci said. “Demetre thought that we could do something productive that brings everyone together. And it can bring in community members who don’t have addiction issues, and bring them all together to give them something in common.”
Demetre received treatment through several rehab programs and was active in the recovery community. He was passionate about helping others struggling to overcome their addictions, but he lost his own battle on July 4, 2018. He was 26 years old.
