Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s 37th annual Art Auction Benefit & Pop-Up Gala will begin with a preview show and online bidding from Sept. 27 through Oct. 2, in addition to an in-person pop-up gala event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at G Squared Gallery, 138 East Main St., Ligonier Borough.
The event, LWA’s largest fundraiser, celebrates the beauty of our environment and “Nature’s Surprises”, reflected in original artwork by accomplished local and national artists.
LWA said this year’s event will be held virtually “with a surprise twist,” as a new pop-up gala will be held inside and outside G Squared Gallery on Oct. 1. While enjoying a selection of enticing cocktail fare crafted by Miriam’s Table Catering and signature libations from Stateside Vodka and LaVigneta Winery, guests can will be able to bid on five pieces of artwork that will make their debut exclusively during the gala.
All artwork may be viewed in person beginning Sept. 27 through Oct. 2 during the gallery’s normal business hours or by special appointment by calling 724-238-8083.
To view available artwork and place your bid, visit www.32auctions.com/LWA. For more information on attending the Gala on Oct. 1, contact Cathy at 724-238-7560, ext. 3#.
