The 13th annual Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, at Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset County.
This free festival — sponsored by the Friends of Laurel Hill — includes a re-enactors village, food vendors, local artisan vendors, children’s activities and Bluegrass music.
The re-enactor village will highlight the historical significance of the area. Visitors will be able to discover the remarkable workmanship in many trades of the day, and will also have the change to enjoy scenic horse and wagon ride through the park.
Event organizers said a large tent and chairs for visitors will not be available this weekend. Festival participants are welcome set up an individual pop-up canopy for shade and comfort; be sure to bring your own chairs and or blankets.
Additionally, the Mountain Laurel 5K is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Race registration, as a walker or runner, is available by visiting www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
Guests are also encouraged to visit the Friends of Laurel Hill tent to get this year’s Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival T-shirt.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities because of a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks at 888-PA-PARKS (voice), 717-558-2710 (local or international voice) or 711 (AT&T Relay Services).
With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.