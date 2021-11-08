The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and LESCO Federal Credit Union plan to usher in the holiday season by again sponsoring the annual Kickoff to Giving Dinner, slated for Saturday, Nov. 13, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the chamber’s Young Professionals Group, sponsored by LESCO, will host the free holiday dinner open to anyone in the community in need of a hot meal or who would just enjoy conversation with other community members.
The Kickoff to Giving Dinner was launched by the staff at LESCO six years ago as a way to give back to the community, and has evolved into an annual pre-Thanksgiving event that provides an opportunity for young professionals in the Latrobe region with a chance to serve their fellow community members.
“Our hope is that this dinner will bring people in the community together and ignite a passion for giving back throughout the holiday season,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley chamber. “Our Young Professionals Group always does such an outstanding job with this event each year. For everyone at LESCO and the chamber, the Kickoff to Giving Dinner is truly a highlight of each year.”
Food will be served from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., or until it runs out.
The dinner will be fully staffed by volunteers, who will assist with preparation, cooking, serving, ushering and cleaning up.
To register as a volunteer, or for more information on the event, contact Tomack at 724-537-2671.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.