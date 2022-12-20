Sharky’s Café in Unity Township is again eyeing a goal of 600 donated meals for its third annual Holiday Dinner Drive set for Dec. 22.
The event began in December 2020 as a way for the restaurant to give back and show its appreciation to the countless community members who supported the business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the ups and downs of COVID, everyone was there for us and buying takeout meals and we wanted to do something to give back and support the community,” said Jamie Huemme, Sharky’s Café co-owner.
The families who will receive the meals are selected through the annual Shop With A Cop program, during which local police go shopping with area children, and the Rotary Club of Latrobe’s Food for Thought Backpack Program, which provides nutritious meals to school children in need.
Huemme said vouchers for some of the dinner drive meals were distributed to families at the Unity Township Shop With A Cop event held Dec. 14.
Any leftover meals will go to the Salvation Army, any area churches with families who may be in need of a holiday meal, shelters and first responders.
“It’s a three-day process to cook all the meals and we have extra folks on staff dedicated specifically to making the meals,” Huemme said. “All the meals are put in to-go boxes and we have an assembly line system with around 50 volunteers – which is the most we’ve ever had – as they prepare the meals.”
The dinner consists of ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, salad, bread and butter.
“Probably 85-90% of the people come in-person to pick up their meals but for those who can’t make it to the restaurant, we make arrangements with our volunteers to deliver the meals,” Huemme said.
Huemme was quick to shine the spotlight on the business staff and volunteers.
“We couldn’t do this without our staff,” Huemme said. “They do a really nice job in the kitchen, and management and waitstaff work hard to make sure this goes seamlessly. The volunteers sacrifice their time and we couldn’t do it without them.
“This is a pretty nice event and seeing the looks on family members’ faces makes it all worth it.”
Huemme said there are three ways to donate. Supporters are welcome to call the restaurant and make a donation over the phone via credit card, or stop in and make a donation in person using a credit card, cash or check.
“Some just want to make a monetary donation or they make a donation to cover a certain amount of meals,” Huemme said. “Many folks like the online ordering option as well.”
Visit http://www.sharkyscafe.com/online-ordering for more information and select “online ordering.” Once redirected, one may select “Charity Christmas Dinner Donation.” For every three dinners donated, Sharky’s will provide a fourth dinner.
“We seem to always find ourselves short of the 600 goal near the end but we usually end up with a large influx of donations at the last minute,” Huemme said. “And if we don’t, we will make sure we have 600 meals no matter what.”
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
