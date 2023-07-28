Farm-to-table foodies and music fans will want to mark their calendars for Saturday, Aug. 12, to attend this year’s Harvest Market Dinner and Dance.
Co-sponsored by the Ligonier Country Market and Loyalhanna Watershed Association, the annual picnic-style event will be held outdoors from 5 to 8 p.m. on the market grounds at the LWA Farm, located just off West Main Street, Springer Road, and Route 30 in Ligonier Township.
Laurel Highlands residents and visitors can purchase a wide, a la carte selection of locally prepared foods and beverages that LCM vendors will create to celebrate the farm-to-table lifestyle, which supports local farmers and food producers.
A highlight of this year’s event will be live music by Bon Journey, an acclaimed Pittsburgh-area and national musical act paying tribute to the songs of renowned rock bands Journey and Bon Jovi.
“People have really embraced this fun event that has become a summer tradition for our community,” said Cari Frei, the market’s executive director. “Families and friends come year after year to relax, enjoy some amazing food and drinks from our market vendors, listen to live music, and spend an easy summer evening at the LWA farm. Plus, the event helps to support a very worthy cause, so we encourage everyone to join us Aug. 12.”
Tickets and parking are available for $5 per person and can be purchased online only through Eventbrite at harvestmarket2023.eventbrite.com or they can stop by the red, information tent at the Ligonier Country Market. A limited number of dinner party canopy set-ups are available for groups of eight people for an additional $50 donation. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8. Event-goers are asked to please bring their own chairs, tables, canopies or picnic blankets for a comfortable experience.
All proceeds will benefit the LWA’s free community education programs, which include ongoing environmental education lessons and activities for local students.
Attendees can purchase their meals at the event from any of the numerous LCM vendors who will be onsite and serving food and drinks. Diners also will have a chance to win raffle prizes made and donated by LCM vendors. The annual butterfly release sponsored by Donna Tidwell also will occur.
For more information, call the LWA office at 724-238-7560, ext. 1, or send an email to susan@loyalwater.com.
