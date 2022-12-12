For those suffering from mental illness or trauma, the holiday season can be a challenging time. Most of Adelphoi’s 400 youth in residential care face not only past trauma and mental health issues, but in the midst of a global pandemic, will struggle to experience the spirit of the holiday.
In order to brighten the holidays for youth who will spend that time in Adelphoi’s care, Adelphoi will be holding the Give a Gift, Give Hope campaign. This annual campaign helps give the kids at Adelphoi a chance to experience the true spirit of Christmas. Each year, with the help of generous donations from individuals, businesses, and community partners, the more than 300 kids who spend the holidays in Adelphoi’s care receive several gifts to unwrap, but they also get the best gift of all…hope. Last year, more than 150 donors joined together to support youth in care at Adelphoi, letting them know they were not forgotten during the holiday season.
“As we all know, finding ‘normal’ isn’t always easy these days, but our kids and staff have proven their resiliency time and time again,” said Karyn Pratt, vice president of marketing and strategy development. “Our staff continue to keep this season bright for kids who can’t be home with their families over the holidays. We are grateful for the generosity of many kind donors who have already helped our kids through their benevolent support this year.”
Adelphoi prides itself on not only delivering care and outcomes-based services that are proven to have a positive impact on kids’ lives, but also going beyond clinical needs in providing them with a home away from home, a family when theirs may not be available, and encouraging positive life experiences and memories they can carry with them forever. For over 50 years, Adelphoi has been a place of hope for so many young people and their families. Although the challenges at-risk youth and families face today are more complex than ever, Adelphoi hopes to continue transforming lives, one child at a time.
