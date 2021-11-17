The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 17th annual Gingerbread House Walk and Contest sponsored by Bethlen Communities, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Quacked Glass Studio and Wampler Capital. This year’s contest, slated for Dec. 3-12, will benefit the Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels. The gingerbread house creations will be on display at participating merchants.
Categories include:
- Child, ages 10 and under — Whatever their little hearts’ desire;
- Tween, ages 11 to 15 — Whatever their minds create;
- Teen and Adult Creative, ages 16 to adult — Other architectural structures, non-traditional themes, modern and whimsical;
- Teen and Adult Traditional, ages 16 to adult — A basic house scene like the traditional German gingerbread houses;
- Showcase — Not to be judged. Creations by local professional bakers to be showcased during the contest.
The entry fee is $15 for child and $20 for teen and adult categories.
The deadline for all entry fees and forms is Nov. 30. Entry forms and fees can be mailed to or dropped off at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 East Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Those interested may also register as a participant at www.ligonier.com under “Gingerbread House Contest” on the Chambered Sponsored Events page.
Gingerbread houses must be delivered to your assigned location from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1 or Dec. 2. All the houses will be on display for the public starting Dec. 3 through Dec. 12.
Ballots will be available at each location for the public to vote for the community favorite. There will also be a silent auction on the gingerbread houses to raise money for Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels. If your gingerbread house does not receive a bid, please make arrangements to pick up it up from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 13.
These specifications apply to every category. The base platform must be 20 inches-by-20 inches or less. The chamber notes to “please make sure your platform follows the size requirements for the safety of your gingerbread house. There is no height restriction. All components of the gingerbread house must be edible products and are not limited to candy. Be creative, original and innovative. Have fun!”
Judges will award prizes for first and second place in each category, along with an overall Best in Show honoree. There must be at least four entries in the category to award a second-place prize; otherwise, only a first-place prize will be awarded.
Prizes include $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $125 for Best in Show. The first-place community favorites winner will receive a $50 chamber gift certificate, while the second place community favorite will receive a chamber gift certificate.
Ballots will be available at each location to vote for the community favorite. The winner will be determined by a ballot count on Dec. 9.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction for each house from Dec. 3 to 13, ending at 3 p.m. Dec. 13. “Don’t forget to stop by to see if you have been outbid. If you don’t care to bid on a house and want to make a contribution, there will be a donation box available. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels,” the chamber notes.
For more details, contact the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.