Each spring, the daffodil is the first flower to bloom, signifying the end of a dark and dreary winter. It brings renewed hope to all that the world will soon be filled with brighter days.

This symbol of hope is what makes the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) annual Daffodil Days campaign a favorite amongst its volunteers as they prepare to spread a little cheer while fighting to end this dreaded disease.

