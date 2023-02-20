Each spring, the daffodil is the first flower to bloom, signifying the end of a dark and dreary winter. It brings renewed hope to all that the world will soon be filled with brighter days.
This symbol of hope is what makes the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) annual Daffodil Days campaign a favorite amongst its volunteers as they prepare to spread a little cheer while fighting to end this dreaded disease.
Held in support of the ACS Relay for Life, Daffodil Days kicked off in January and runs through tomorrow. A bouquet of 10 cut daffodils may be purchased for a $10 donation, while a bunch of 10 daffodils with a vase, potted mini daffodils or a bunch of 10 assorted cut tulips are available for a $15 donation. For a $25 donation, supporters can receive a bunch of 10 tulips with a vase.
A Gift of Hope, in which volunteers will deliver daffodils to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities, may be purchased for a $25 donation.
“Those bright, cheery daffodils have become a symbol of hope for the society and living with hope is the desire of every cancer patient and survivor,” said Maria Peluso of Latrobe, who has been a volunteer with the ACS for 28 years and is a cancer survivor.
“Every year I continue to make it my mission to surprise friends I know, touched by cancer, with a bunch of daffodils,” she noted. “Their reaction has always been one of joy and appreciation. I know it touches their heart because I’ve walked in their shoes.”
“Daffodils are a sign of spring, of hope. They are a great symbol of renewal,” said Marie McCandless of Derry, who began volunteering with Relay For Life following her husband Jerry’s cancer diagnosis approximately 20 years ago.
“I like to get the potted mini-daffodils so they come back every year,” she added. “When we are sick and tired of gray days and cold, they show us some sunshine. What’s not to like?”
The flowers, which must be pre-ordered, will be delivered during the week of March 20. Donations are used to fund cancer research and patient support and advocacy programs.
According to Katie Ronald, senior development manager of the northeast region of the ACS, close to $25,000 was raised last year in Westmoreland County alone.
“I love this fundraiser,” said Julie Teslevich of Unity Township, who has volunteered with Relay For Life for 15 years. “It is easy and a great way to get in the spring feeling. I love that people have the opportunity to raise money for Relay For Life and its vision to help end cancer while enjoying the beautiful flowers.”
For Jeanette Lustig, formerly of Latrobe, the mission of the ACS is very personal.
“Sixteen people in my family, including me, have had cancer,” said Lustig, who now resides in Ohio, but returns to the area each summer for the Relay For Life of Westmoreland County.
“I support the ACS in every way possible because they spend more money on research than any entity on earth except the United States government. That research has enabled so many of us to be cured or live longer, better lives with our cancer.
“I also learned firsthand how much the ACS does to help cancer patients,” Lustig continued. “Anything I do as a volunteer is done to make sure they keep up the good work that did so much for me and a lot of people I love. I’m just paying it forward.”
“I hope individuals and businesses will take this opportunity to show their compassion and to cheer on the courage of cancer patients and survivors they know with a bouquet of daffodils,” Peluso said.
“It’s a little gift that makes a big difference. It’s a gift of hope.”
