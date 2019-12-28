Participants in the ninth annual Polar Bear Plunge, sponsored by the Blairsville Parks and Recreation Board, will brave the Conemaugh River at noon on New Year’s Day at the Blairsville Area Veterans Memorial Bridge Boat Launch.
When the Polar Bear Plunge first began it was not too organized. It was initiated by a group of guys who took it upon themselves to make a tradition for them that they would go down to the river every January first and jump in.
“It is a fun event for crazies,” said Brock Harsh, director of Blairsville Parks and Recreation. “It is a great way for us to be able to give back the community.”
Harsh said the group actually called themselves the “Original Crazies.” The man who started it was on the recreation board. Through the years, the board decided it might be a good way to raise money for the community and put the money to good use.
They focus the donations from this fundraiser on a local family who has experienced recent hardships or tragedy within the past year.
“All proceeds this year will go to an amazing little girl, Rylee Hughes. She sustained multiple burns after falling into a campfire,” said Harsh. “Rylee has and will be undergoing multiple treatments and surgeries for these injuries.”
Harsh said Rylee will take some of the funds and use them to help purchase items for the hospital that will help and assist others who have suffered similar injuries.
“Rylee is truly a selfless person, and with your help, we can help her and others on their road to recovery,” Harsh said. “I have heard wonderful stories of how she helps the other children her age down at the burn unit get through the long process of healing. She has a very big heart.”
For the past two years, the proceeds have gone to the Teddy Bear Fund Drive of Indiana County and Indiana Regional Medical Center. They provide funds to local underprivileged children who are in dire need of medical care. It benefits the Pediatrics Unit at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Last year, 80 people participated and over the past two years the event raised more than $3,000.
Harsh said some of the participants solicit sponsors to donate money to have them jump in. Local businesses organize a group of employees to make the plunge. They even wear matching shirts. Some even wear costumes to liven up the experience.
“We had a guy dressed as the Pope one year and even Santa Claus,” Harsh said. “People like to have a little fun with it too. It’s a great thing to come out and donate and have some fun and watch people freeze.”
Some years the river is not very cooperative for the Polar Bear Plunge but that does not stop the event from going on.
“Last year the flowing of the river was too quick. So, the fire department brought out a huge trough. It was filled with river water and the people were able to jump in and do it that way. We were still able to have the event.”
In the previous year, the event was postponed three times due to ice buildup on the river.
Harsh said he hopes to do a live Facebook stream of the event so people can watch it online.
“We hope that will encourage more people to participate so they can be on Facebook,” Harsh said.
The New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge is just one of the many holiday events Harsh volunteers his time to help the community. He hopes his actions and those of the other community volunteers will encourage others to step up and help too.
“I am born and raised in Blairsville. Dad’s been a big part of the community in the rec department and the school district. This is our home,” Harsh said.
Harsh said he is part of the next generation that is coming through that needs to carry on these types of events and fundraising activities.
“If we don’t, we won’ have them,” Harsh said. “It would be sad to see my kids and the youth of the community not have these holiday experiences and memories like we did when we were younger. If this is what I can do to help the community make memories then this is what I will do.”
The registration fee to participate in the plunge this year is $20. Registration forms are available at the Blairsville Community Recreation Center.
Those wishing to make a donation only, may drop it off at the center or bring it on the day of the event. Make checks payable to Friends of Blairsville Parks and Recreation Foundation and send to 101 East North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.
