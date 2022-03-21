Anna Mary Ament marks 100th birthday

Born March 11, 1922, Anna Mary Richards Ament of Latrobe (Derry Township) is 100 years old.
Her husband, John S. Ament, passed away in 1977.
Their daughter, Jeanne Bonifazi, resides in Derry with her husband, Dino Bonifazi Sr.
Completing the Aments’ family are their grandson, Dino Bonifazi Jr., and his wife, Melissa, and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Genevieve Bonifazi.
The centenarian is a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe as well as the Order of Eastern Star and the White Shrine.
