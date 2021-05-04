Ann Amatucci announces bid for Latrobe City Council seat

Ann M. Amatucci is planning to run as a write-in candidate for a seat on Latrobe City Council in the May 18 primary election.
A lifelong Latrobe resident, Amatucci graduated from Duquesne University with a master’s degree in occupational therapy. She is co-owner of an early intervention company and has been providing occupational therapy to the county’s youth for more than 12 years. She and her husband of 22 years, John, have three children, ages 11, 15 and 17, who attend Christ the Divine Teacher School and Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Amatucci is an involved member of the Latrobe community. She has served on various committees at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. She has also actively assisted as a committee chair at Christ the Divine Teacher school and has volunteered at both the Latrobe Little League and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. She is currently serving on the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors.
With an opportunity to serve on city council, Amatucci has decided to seek election because she wants to see Latrobe remain an impressive place for families to grow and flourish.
“There is something special about this town,” she said. “If other residents believe that I can serve them as a city council member, it will be a wonderful chance for me to work towards continuing to see Latrobe improve and prosper.”
Amatucci credits the town of Latrobe for being a grounding force for her and her family throughout her lifetime. When her kids describe their childhood, she said, the big focus of it is living in a small town community.
“In fact, one of them wrote an essay this last school year where he notes that he hopes he can raise his family in Latrobe because he can’t imagine a better childhood,” she said.
Amatucci, if elected to city council, said she wants to see Latrobe continue to be a spot where families can settle because they are confident that it is a safe, prosperous and moral place to raise those families.
