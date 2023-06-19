Anke crowned Miss 4th of July 2023

Piper Anke (center), the 2023 Miss 4th of July, surrounded by her court after the Miss 4th of July pageant held at Robindale Energy Saturday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARTINA CIAFRE

Piper Anke was crowned Miss 4th of July 2023 on Saturday by 2022 Queen Taylor Myers at Robindale Energy. She is the daughter of Thomas Anke and Jodee Harris of Derry. She will be a senior at Derry Area High School in the fall. In the future, Piper aspires to become a Disney performer or wedding planner.

The first runner-up is Grace Gera. She is the daughter of Jerome Gera and Angela Scott of Greensburg. She will be a sophomore at St. Vincent College in the fall majoring in biology and education. Grace was also chosen as Miss Congeniality by the contestants.

