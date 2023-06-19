Anke crowned Miss 4th of July 2023

Piper Anke was crowned Miss 4th of July 2023 on Saturday by 2022 Queen Taylor Myers at Robindale Energy. She is the daughter of Thomas Anke and Jodee Harris of Derry. She will be a senior at Derry Area High School in the fall. In the future, Piper aspires to become a Disney performer or wedding planner.
The first runner-up is Grace Gera. She is the daughter of Jerome Gera and Angela Scott of Greensburg. She will be a sophomore at St. Vincent College in the fall majoring in biology and education. Grace was also chosen as Miss Congeniality by the contestants.
The second runner-up is Eva DeSanders. Eva is the daughter of James and Michelle DeSanders of Latrobe. She will be a junior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in the fall. One day, Eva would like to pursue a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.
The People’s Choice is Emily Patrick. Emily is the daughter of Susan Patrick and the late Christopher Patrick of Derry. She will be a senior at Grace Bible Academy in the fall. She plans to attend Liberty University majoring in law.
There were two flower girls for the pageant. Ava Bush, the daughter of Ben and Jen Bush of Derry. Ava will be in second grade at Grandview Elementary school in the fall. Arielle Krull, the daughter of Bob and Stacy Krull of Latrobe. Arielle will be in the first grade at Mountain View Elementary in the fall. The crown bearer, Wlliam Rosner, is the son of Timothy and Mia Rosner of Greensburg. He will be in the second grade at Mountain View Elementary in the fall.
The judges who had the hard decision of choosing the winners were Emily Rankin (Miss Agribusiness 2022), Maggie Ross (Miss Teen Pennsylvania USA 2023), Colleen Kovatch (Miss 4th of July 1984) and Jeff Balzer (Westmoreland County controller).
Other contestants included Zoey Bier, Porsche Sartoris, McKenna Yutzy and Zoey Wilders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.