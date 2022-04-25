Anyone who owns pets knows all too well just how easily they can get themselves into messy situations.
Typically, there is no more harm than a chewed up pillow or being covered in mud. However, domestic animals can sometimes get themselves into situations that can be dangerous, and even life-threatening. Luckily, similar to the fire department and EMS for humans, there is a first response team dedicated specifically to helping our furry friends as well.
On Sunday, the Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club in Ligonier welcomed Lori Mozina, the chief commissioner of the County Animal Response Team (CART) that covers Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties. Mozina gave a presentation to roughly 40 members of the community.
CART is a team that responds to animal-related calls that get sent to them from 911 dispatchers.
"Think of us like the Red Cross but for animals," Mozina said when describing the services that CART provides. CART is specifically for handling emergency calls dealing with domesticated, legal animals that are owned by members of the community. Unlike animals shelters and animal control, CART does not accept adoptions, nor does it handle wildlife or feral animals.
However, the services they provide can save animals' lives, and provide members of the community with a great deal of comfort in crisis situations involving their pets.
"We play two roles...we do temporary emergency sheltering and technical rescuing... we are not critter control and we are not humane officers," Mozina said.
Much like all other first-response teams, CART is available any time, anywhere and is contacted through the 911 services.
"We've responded to calls on New Year's Eve, Christmas Day...we are here for it all," Mozina said.
Mozina's presentation was directed towards horse owners, given that it was being held by the pony club. However, CART cares for all domestic animals from small hamsters to full grown stallions. Given that the majority of those in attendance work with and own horses, the presentation provided great insight as to how CART could potentially assist them if they ever need it.
Mozina also explained that so many of the calls they handle can be very easily prevented. She hoped her presentation would not only help people understand what is going to happen if they ever need CART's assistance, but, more importantly, help them prevent ever needing it in the first place.
For horse owners like many of those in attendance, Mozina explained proper stall and field maintenance is one of the best ways to prevent horses from getting into trouble. CART has had several calls in the Laurel Highlands areas, with one of its biggest calls to date being in Ligonier in a situation where a calf got stuck down in a mineshaft and CART was called to successfully remove the young cow out of harm's way.
For Mozina, this was a great opportunity to gain exposure because while most everyone knows about the police, fire and EMS services through 911, less know about the services that CART provides.
"It's a constant educational battle," she said.
Those with the Rolling Rock Pony Club generously hosted the event, and offered up several of their horses including Charlie, Darth Vader, and Dinero for pony rides for several of the young kids in attendance. The pony club, with Rolling Rock being a local chapter of an international organization, was once just for younger children but is now open to those of all ages that are interested.
Laurie Havrisko, one of the three co-district commissioners at the pony club, noted the "pony club is an international youth organization that is interested in horses, horsemanship and horseback riding...but there is not an age limit and you do not need to have any riding experience."
The pony club looks to be a full-package club for those interested in horses.
"We try to create well-rounded equestrians, so we do everything from horse management, stable management, health and veterinarian things with horses, proper grooming to go along with riding and different forms of competing," Havrisko said.
The Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club primarily caters towards English-style riding as opposed to western riding, as they do a lot with jumping fences in stadiums as well as cross-country eventing.
"Cross-country eventing is a three-phase competition, similar to how someone would run a triathlon," Havrisko said. "I'm thrilled that we have so many people interested in horsemanship... this is a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and reconnect after a long couple years of a pandemic... and it is also great because it is intergenerational."
The pony club has numerous full families spanning over three generations of equestrian lifestyles.
This event was Rolling Rock's kickoff "tea" for their new members, which is equestrian jargon for a picnic. Having CART give a presentation to several young members of the pony club was something that Havrisko believed was invaluable, given that a lot of the older members are at the point where they are beginning to become responsible for their own horses and, at times, are taking care of them all by themselves.
"Some of our members are managing entire barns of horses all by themselves... it is important to spread the mission of the CART team so that if they are ever in a situation where a horse is in trouble, they have another option for who to call," Havrisko said.
With Mozina and CART being generous enough to come out and spend time with families of the club members, Havrisko wanted to make sure the members also showed their appreciation for CART's generosity.
"A large part of our organization is stewardship and making sure the kids are giving back to other organizations and other people in the equine community, so we are going to do a small donation to the CART team for their time for being here as a way for our kids to say thanks to them," Havrisko said.
Anyone interested in the Rolling Rock Hunt Pony Club can find them on Facebook, or email the club at secretary@rrhpc.org.
