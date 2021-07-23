Eighteen local celebrities have paired up to dance to raise money for Animal Friends of Westmoreland.
Videos of the nine partners will be in a virtual on demand performance that can be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. The judges’ choices will be announced during the event and viewers can vote for their favorite until midnight. The People’s Choice will be announced live at noon July 29 on the organization’s Facebook page.
“This has been one of two of our major fundraising events, but we weren’t able to have it in 2020 because of the pandemic,” said executive director Kelli Brisbane. “It was such an amazing event when we had it live at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg. But when we started planning it in March, things were not opened up at that time, so we made the decision to go virtual.”
Animal Friends of Westmoreland (AFW) has a shelter in Youngwood where they house 25 to 30 dogs, 30 to 35 cats and occasionally some rabbits. The farm sanctuary in Unity Township currently has five cows, six pigs, a miniature mule, 11 chickens, two ducks, five goats and five sheep.
As a no-kill shelter, they don’t receive government funding and rely on grants and community support.
The dance contest will raise money through the $20 on demand tickets that can be purchased on their Facebook page or website (animalfriendswestmoreland.org). Money also will be raised when viewers cast $1 per vote for their favorite dance team. They can also purchase 50/50 and other raffle tickets.
“Our goal was to find people who are celebrities — that is, they are known in the community — who can help us to raise funds for the animals,” Brisbane said. “Some of them have never danced before and we do have a few couples with past experience with dancing.”
Several local choreographers helped prepare the couples for the competition. Laura Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in teaching dancing and exercise, and coached several of AFW’s past dance competitions. Laura Wurzell has worked in Pittsburgh area theaters for the past 30 years as a performer, choreographer and director.
Madelynne Caralli is a dance instructor, choreographer and performer in the Pittsburgh area. Evan Roncase studied with Stage Right in Greensburg and is currently a student at the University of Pittsburgh.
Danny Ebeling, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has performed in a number of local shows, and wrote, directed and starred in a short film, “Pushed For Time.” Barbara Rolla, who studied musical theater at Point Park University, is assistant director and choreographer at Mount Pleasant Area High School. She has also performed in a number of venues, including Cornerstone Television Network and Greensburg Civic Theatre.
Choreographers Jackie Sobel, owner of Sobel’s Obscure Brewery, and Aubrey Worek, TV fitness expert and owner of FitnessEnvi, will also compete as celebrity dancers.
The dance teams will be judged via Zoom by Amy Jo Slater, who performs an Adele tribute on cruise ships; Amy Orlandi Cannon, award-winning fine art photographer and live show writer, and Ryan Stana, founder and CEO of Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group.
AFW has long range plans to build a new rescue facility on their 62-acre farm.
“We’ve had to put that on hold to be able to give the best care to the animals we have,” Brisbane said. “Since we are a no-kill shelter, we only have space for the animals that we have until we can adopt them and make room for new animals. One of the things we are trying to do is to communicate to people the importance of spaying and neutering.”
Some of the residents stay longer than others because of special needs. A deaf mastiff that’s been at the shelter since September is difficult to place because of his size and because he doesn’t have spatial awareness.
“We really need someone to understand his special needs,” Brisbane said. “We have another dog who’s been here two years because she behaves poorly when people walk by her kennel. But when she’s out of the kennels, she’s a completely different dog. She also needs to be an only dog in a family without kids. We really need to figure out a way to get the word out about them. They shouldn’t have to live here.”
AFW is also in need of pill pockets, non-clumping kitty litter, large dog crates and Kuranda dog beds.
More information can be found on their website or Facebook page.
The celebrity dance teams include:
- Jackie Sobel, owner of Sobel’s Obscure Brewery, and Aubrey Worek, TV fitness expert and owner of FitnessEnvi;
- Singer and American Idol veteran Aubrey Burchell and musician Noah Myers;
- Jim Bosco, owner of Major Stokes Restaurant, and Heather Cordial, chief of staff for Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew;
- Jessi Hauser, human resources director for Bridges Hospice, and Laura Johnson, a choreographer who’s standing in for Jordan Hauser, who broke his foot during rehearsal;
- Jesse Walls, PNC Bank junior software developer, and Alyssa Bruno Walls, musical director for Leechburg Area School District;
- Danny Ebeling, student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Barbara Rolla, manger of Center for Dental Implants;
- Lora Kay, WHJB-FM morning show host and account executive, and Kevin Zilli, assistant general manager of Springhill Suites Marriott;
- Ashlea Lee, Westmoreland County Community College coordinator of admissions, and Evan Roncace, Univeristy of Pittsburgh student;
- Adam DeFlorio, owner of Moxie Events and Jessica Hickey, founder of Downtown Greensburg Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.