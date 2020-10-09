Angela’s Angels is known for its propensity to give, but on Thursday the Latrobe-based nonprofit organization was on the receiving end of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce’s Not-for-Profit of the Year award.
Angela Rose O’Brien founded Angela’s Angels in 2006, and for 14 years her organization has helped to provide prom wear to local economically disadvantaged high school-aged girls.
O’Brien accepted the award, presented by Chelsey Timms of First Commonwealth Bank, in the Science Innovation Center at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood. The chamber’s annual business meeting and awards ceremony, “Let’s Build Our Future,” was held with a limited audience and streamed via Facebook Live due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The fact that you can be recognized by your peers and friends, right in your neighborhood, is very touching to me,” O’Brien said ahead of Thursday’s awards ceremony. “I feel very blessed that we have this opportunity and that the chamber recognizes the members and what we do for the community, and that they’d like to celebrate us.”
The chamber’s Not-for-Profit of the Year is awarded to an “outstanding not-for-profit organization in the county that is dedicated to providing exceptional service to residents county-wide, and continually demonstrates community involvement,” according to its website.
Jeannette-based Elliot Group was named business of the year; Dr. Beatriz De La Roche received the ATHENA Award, and Dan Galbraith was named chamber member of the year.
De La Roche, a pediatric dentist at Tender Care Pediatric Dentistry in East Huntington Township, received the awarded given to an “individual who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in Westmoreland County, and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.” O’Brien previously received the ATHENA Award in 2016.
While Angela’s Angels typically focuses on providing attire for high school dances, the nonprofit has shifted its efforts amid the pandemic which has halted events such as prom or homecoming dances.
“Now during this pandemic, we had to reevaluate because we weren’t using any of the gowns, and I am paying rent every month to have them in our boutique,” she said.
Angela’s Angels is now working with Adelphoi Village, Blackburn Center and Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center to provide girls with attire for alternative purposes, such as court hearings, doctor’s appointments, job interviews and more. The nonprofit also provides shoes, purses, jewelry and accessories for various occasions.
Each outfitting is appointment-only, and girls receive a 1-on-1 experience to try on dresses and pick out their desired attire.
O’Brien explained that Adelphoi Village currently has an awards system for the girls there. She said that once the girls check off an individualized list of requirements then, “We (Angela’s Angels) are the reward.”
“They come in, and we work one-on-one with them,” she said. “We give them the dress, shoes, jewelry... Oftentimes they’ve not been able to go home because they are at Adelphoi, and when they are granted that privilege of going home, then they need something to wear. That’s where we come in.”
Angela’s Angels has also donated about 4-5 dozens of dresses to the Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Center. O’Brien has also purchased dresses and sweaters to provide women referred by Blackburn Center to wear year-round.
O’Brien said at any given time, the nonprofit has at least 1,800 gowns on-hand at its second-floor location inside the Quatrini Rafferty building along Ligonier Street in Latrobe.
As many local high school dances have come to a halt amid the pandemic, the nonprofit is asking for monetary donations — rather than dresses — due to limited storage space. Donations can be made at angelasangels.org.
“Because of that, we are limited with our space, and we know specifically what we are looking for, so I have gone out and purchased brand new dresses for them to utilize,” she said.
The nonprofit has about 30 volunteers, many of which are from the Laurel Highlands chapter of the Women’s Business Network.
O’Brien heard about prom gown projects in other areas and wanted to start one in Westmoreland County around 14 years ago.
“Everything we do is by the generosity of people, out of the kindness of their hearts,” she said. “We are always looking for donations, because that’s the only we run. And that’s the only way we keep our doors open and pay rent.”
