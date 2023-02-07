Entering its 17th year, Angela’s Angels recently honored its 2022 Woman of Compassion Award recipient, Roma Thompson of Acme.
Located in Suite 1 of the Johnson Family Eye Care building, 600 Ligonier St., Latrobe, Angela’s Angels was founded in 2006 by Angela Rose-O’Brien as a nonprofit organization whose aim is to collect gowns, jewelry, purses and shoes – both new and gently worn – for teenage girls who otherwise may not be able to afford the typical necessities for a high school prom and other dances.
“I saw an advertisement for Angela’s Angels years ago and I happened to take my girls there to look for something to wear to a dance, and that’s the first time I had heard about Angela,” Roma said. “That had to have been years and years ago. Angela was in a little tiny place at that time.”
Years passed before Roma again heard an advertisement for Angela’s Angels.
“This time around, something told me that ‘hey, I need to get involved with this,’” Roma recalled. “So I contacted her, probably about five years or so ago now. I don’t remember where I heard the ad but something told me that I needed to do this. So I gave her a call and she said ‘sure, come on down.’”
At the time, Roma didn’t realize that she was friends with Angela’s sister when she was growing up.
“When I realized who Angela was, I was ecstatic,” Roma said. “She’s just a wonderful person. We both have birthdays in April and we’ve stayed friends over the years. When she needs something, I’m just a text message away and I usually come running.”
When the nonprofit organization first started handing out its Woman of Compassion Award roughly 10 years ago, Angela said the honor was a way to recognize a volunteer who stood out.
“When we started it, I was so thankful for these ladies giving their time, talent, and oftentimes their money to help us out, and I wanted to highlight a special person who went above and beyond,” Angela said. “It seems like every year, we have a few who seem to really help us out a lot.”
Angela first described Roma in one simple word: “unbelievable.”
“You tell her what you need, she goes and gets it, makes sure everything is set up correctly and how she interacts with the girls,” Angela said. “We try to set it up so the girls feel that they’re special, and we try hard to work on their self-esteem. They try on those dresses and truly feel like Cinderella for one night.
“Many times there’s no one to tell them they look so nice, and ultimately we find what they like and go from there, and they really appreciate it. It helps them feel confident, and for many of the girls in their teenage years, that’s so important, the feeling that they fit in.”
While both Angela and Roma said it’s difficult to quantify the amount of volunteer hours in a year, the nonprofit organization takes care of roughly 100 girls each year.
“I try to be respectful of the volunteers, and if they have something going on we schedule another volunteer,” Angela said. “Off and on, we have around 15 volunteers, and we move things around depending on who can show up at a particular time. It just depends on how many girls are coming in. When we’re really busy, we’d have roughly half a dozen volunteers come in.”
Volunteers are currently preparing for prom festivities at area schools.
“We actually have some girls coming in this Saturday and we do the fittings as we can, a few at a time,” Angela said.
Those interested in a fitting may contact Angela’s Angels at 724-836-6444. Fittings are by appointment only.
“We’ve been doing this for about 17 years, providing a dress, shoes, jewelry, purse, all for free,” Angela said. “Some people are confused about that but it’s all free.”
While the nonprofit is open to the immediate area and western Pennsylvania, girls have come in from as far as Ohio and West Virginia. Angela’s Angels once hosted a group of refugees from Kenya who had never before worn formalwear. They also sent roughly 100 gowns to a special needs school in the Bronx.
“We have quite a few ladies and businesses that have helped us out and we’re very blessed to have that,” Angela said. “We’re finding more and more that grandmothers are finding out about us, and they tell their granddaughters.”
Efforts are practically year-round as the organization helps with prom, Christmas dances, and “any kind of dance that they have,” Angela said, “including the regular schools in the area as well as homeschooled.”
“Primarily, it’s all special occasion wear and we go from there,” Angela said.
Amongst a lengthy sponsor list is Wigs ’n More, Inc. & Mastectomy Boutique, located at 5924 Route 981, Suite 3, Unity Township. Headed by Kathleen Hendrickson, the vast majority of the dresses are first dropped off at this location.
“People drop off the dresses there and as we’re all volunteers, the only way we can survive is by good people who make donations to us,” Angela said. “A lot of the gowns are given to us by local bridal salons, pretty much all the ones around here, and they may be gowns used just for people to try on in the store.
“We have to buy a lot of the other stuff so that we have it for everybody.”
Angela and Roma both agreed that it is strong volunteerism and generosity that keeps Angela’s Angels afloat.
“There’s people who volunteer and people who don’t,” Roma said. “We both started volunteering when we were young, and it just makes you wonder. We definitely need more of this.”
When Roma was told she was receiving the 2022 Angela’s Angels Woman of Compassion Award, she admitted she was speechless.
“I felt very honored and blessed, and I was just in sheer shock,” Roma said. “We were at lunch and Angela presented it to me and I was floored.”
Her love for children is a driving force in Roma’s continuing volunteer efforts. She also volunteers with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of Westmoreland, Inc. It is a volunteer-based organization providing a voice in the courts on behalf of abused and neglected children in Westmoreland County.
“I love the kiddos and I’d do anything for the kids,” Roma said. “Just to see their faces when they try something on, because they haven’t had that ability. We have rooms filled with gowns and it’s almost overwhelming when they come in and their faces when they try a gown on, their faces light up and it just makes you feel so good.
“You feel great knowing that they’re going to go to that dance and feel good about themselves. It’s very uplifting and we make sure that we make a big fuss out of them.”
It’s all come full circle for Roma as years ago she first took her two daughters to Angela’s Angels. Today, they also help out with the nonprofit group.
“My daughters will meet me there and they’ll help us out however they can,” Roma said. “We’re like a big family, and Angela, she’s an absolute sweetheart and I can’t say enough about her. Very considerate, always thinking of everyone, so welcoming and warm.”
More information can be found at www.angelasangels.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.