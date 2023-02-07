Entering its 17th year, Angela’s Angels recently honored its 2022 Woman of Compassion Award recipient, Roma Thompson of Acme.

Located in Suite 1 of the Johnson Family Eye Care building, 600 Ligonier St., Latrobe, Angela’s Angels was founded in 2006 by Angela Rose-O’Brien as a nonprofit organization whose aim is to collect gowns, jewelry, purses and shoes – both new and gently worn – for teenage girls who otherwise may not be able to afford the typical necessities for a high school prom and other dances.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.