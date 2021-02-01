Angela Reese announces GOP bid for the 59th District special election

Angela Reese watched her late husband represent Pennsylvania’s 59th Legislative District for 12 years.
Now she is seeking the Republican nomination to run in a special election for the House seat left vacant by Mike Reese, 42, who died Jan. 2 of an apparent brain aneurysm.
“It was obviously a very difficult decision to make,” said Reese of Mount Pleasant Township. “Of course, it would have been nice if I had a little bit more time to come to that decision. But honestly it just sort of hit me one day that this is something I had to do.”
She said she has the support of her family, including the children she and Mike raised together: Addy, Michael and Claire.
“I was concerned about their reaction, because they know first hand what it means for me to do this job because they’ve lived it for 12 years,” she said. “But they were instantly, ‘Yes, of course, we’re going to do this.’”
Mike Reese was elected to his seventh term in the House of Representatives in November, running unopposed.
He represented the 59th District, which encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
Angela said the community’s overwhelming support in the month following her husband’s death played a significant role in her decision to run. That included “meals being cooked, cards coming in the mail, people offering to help us with any little thing.”
“I have this thought that, how do I turn my back and not take care of this community after everything they have done for us?” she said.
Reese works as a business manager for St. Florian Church where she also supports the faith formation and youth education programs.
She said she shares her husband’s commitment to the community.
“I kind of looked at it from that perspective that he would want me to do this, because he was always the one who wanted to be there for this community,” she said.
Reese said faith always been an important part of her life, along with traditional conservative values, including being pro-life and supporting the Second Amendment.
If elected, Reese said she will place an emphasis on resuming in-person instruction in schools and easing COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses.
“I also think we have to look at controlling (Gov. Tom Wolf) and his mandates during this pandemic,” she said. “That is front and center right now. We need to be careful about how we can bring back our economy, get people back to work, get schools reopened.”
Reese also said election reform is another issue she would tackle.
“The process is already starting to take a look at that and see how we can get the integrity back in our elections,” she said. “How we can get people confident again that their vote counts, and that every legal vote is counted and no illegal votes are counted.”
After watching her husband serve the 59th District for 12 years, Reese feels she has a “good handle on what the job is, what the issues are facing our community right now, and maybe where we need to go.”
“That will be inspired by him, but I will also be the one making those decisions now,” she said.
Reese was born and raised in Southwestern Pennsylvania. She graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
She is an active volunteer in the community, serving as secretary of the PTO Board at her children’s schools, youth sports volunteer, and as a minister at St. Florian for more than 15 years.
She married Mike Reese in 2002. They raised their three children in Mt. Pleasant, Mike’s hometown.
Reese is the third Republican to announce they are seeking nomination for the special election of the vacant 59th Legislative District House seat.
Last week, Leslie Baum Rossi, a local Republican delegate who transformed a home along Route 982 into the red-white-and-blue “Trump House,” announced her intentions to run. Ligonier Valley police officer Shawn Knepper has also announced he is seeking the GOP nomination.
Both party committees will convene and appoint conferees, who will hear from candidates and nominate their party’s candidate to run in the May 18 special election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.