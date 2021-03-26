Angel Arms in Latrobe is looking for participants in two upcoming programs.
One is their Positive Parents series that begins on Monday with this session focusing on interesting and fun things to do with children.
The other is that they’re seeking volunteer “snugglers” who can babysit children whose parents or other caregivers are receiving counseling, mentoring and other support and services provided by Angel Arms, its parent nonprofit Faith Forward, or through other programs in the community.
“We supply counseling, support groups, casework and outreach that can be general mental health, marriage and family counseling, and casework for homelessness,” said Dawn Hennessey, founder and executive director of the nonprofit. “Probably the most need is with substance use, and Angel Arms came from that. We work with children and families, especially with moms and grandparents.”
Other Faith Forward services include housing and employment assistance, pre and post pregnancy home visits, life coaching, prison release support and a 24-hour hotline and supplies resources.
Their faith-based outpatient programs are provided free of charge and everyone on the staff is a volunteer.
“We don’t accept any type of insurance. That’s a choice that we made so that there aren’t any obstacles to our services. But we definitely take donations,” said Hennessey, who has a master’s degree in counseling and Christian counseling. A licensed minister, she is also working on a doctorate in counseling.
She and her husband Rick, who have eight children, founded Faith Forward in 2013. Angel Arms was founded three years later when as legal guardian to a little boy, she realized that the support services he needed were not readily available. He was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome caused by withdrawal from being prenatally exposed to opioids. Isaac is now their son.
“He is honestly my inspiration,” Hennessey said. “There are a lot of challenges to little ones who are exposed to substance use, and I’ve done more substance use counseling than anything else.”
Many of the individuals who rely on Angel Arms are in counseling or rehab programs for those issues. Angel Arms volunteers provided care for their children during those sessions, but the program was put on hold during the pandemic lockdown. In the meantime, the staff has offered support for what the clients need.
“That could be food or clothing, or when someone is coming out of rehab they might have lost all their stuff and are starting over,” Hennessey said.
Now that pandemic restrictions are starting to lift, Angel Arms will again be offering childcare while parents or other caregivers are receiving services. That’s why they need more trained adult volunteers to fill in those time slots. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations will be observed in training and in working with the children.
No volunteers will be available for babysitting, though, for the Positive Parents class that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Faith Forward, 338 Main St.
Hennessey goes on speaking engagements to promote the mission of Faith Forward and Angel Arms. There’s an Angel Arms chapter in Ligonier that shut down because of COVID-19, and one that was in the planning stage in Greensburg is on hold. She recently met with church leaders in Greenville, South Carolina, who are interested in starting a chapter in their community.
“It’s a problem that the whole country is facing and there’s not a lot being done about it,” she said about serving the needs of individuals in the programs. “I’m afraid that substance use has become the norm, and when it becomes the norm people stop fighting for solutions. We don’t want it to become the norm. Every time something like this happens, what about the children? What about the people who are really crying out for help who need not just a Band Aid? So we are building that support system to find out how we can really help families and individuals get into long-term recovery. I don’t know if Faith Forward or Angel Arms are really making a difference, but we feel like we need to try something.”
Hennessey is writing a book tentatively titled, “Saving Isaac: Hear the Lost Voice of Addiction.” She hopes to make it a series that can shed some light and be used as a tool for raising children who come from addiction backgrounds.
The books will address issues like delayed development and special challenges, and help children to understand things like why they can’t ride a bike yet and why they’re being raised by their grandparents.
For information about Monday night’s Positive Parents class, other services through Faith Forward, and volunteering for Angel Arms, call 724-539-7900 or visit faithforwardpa.com.
