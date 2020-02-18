Angel Arms Infant Recovery Homes is hosting a round table discussion to bring about change. Teachers and educators are invited to the office located at 338 Main Street, Latrobe, on Thursday, Feb. 27. The session will begin at 6 p.m.
Angel Arms would like to discuss issues and solutions for children born addicted as well as those living in a home with addiction. The hope is to find where changes are needed and what resources are available. The organization wants to hear what you have to say.
Refreshments will be available.
For more information call the office at 724-539-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.