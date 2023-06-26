The Lincoln Highway Experience hosts Cecelia “Cece” Otto of An American Songline on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum.
Ten years ago, Otto made history by singing her way along the Lincoln Highway, performing concerts of vintage music from New York to California over six adventure-filled months. In this interactive musical presentation, she looks back on her journey and talks about life along the highway today versus 100 years ago — and of course, she will perform some of the timeless vintage songs that became part of this unforgettable trip.
“To have such a unique individual as Cece here at the Lincoln Highway Experience for a community event is truly incredible,” says Spencer Simpson, site director of the Lincoln Highway Experience. “Music and automobile travel are two ideas virtually everyone in our community can relate to, and offering the public a hybrid presentation and concert of highway history is the perfect way for us to help Cece commemorate her Lincoln Highway centennial trip ten years ago.”
For more information on the event, contact Simpson, site director of the Lincoln Highway Experience at office@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241. To learn more about Cece Otto, visit americansongline.com.
