The Lincoln Highway Experience hosts Cecelia “Cece” Otto of An American Songline on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum.

Ten years ago, Otto made history by singing her way along the Lincoln Highway, performing concerts of vintage music from New York to California over six adventure-filled months. In this interactive musical presentation, she looks back on her journey and talks about life along the highway today versus 100 years ago — and of course, she will perform some of the timeless vintage songs that became part of this unforgettable trip.

