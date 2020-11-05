Amy Beitel excited for new role as LVCC executive director

Amy Beitel worked in the education field for more than two decades, coordinating events and programs for students, while working with various organizations in the community.
The 48-year-old will now bring that experience to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) as its Board of Directors announced that Beitel has been selected as its new executive director, effective Jan. 4, 2021.
The board is “confident that (Beitel) will provide the strong and capable leadership needed to navigate our chamber through 2021 and beyond,” Joyce McIntire, board president/interim executive director, said in a release.
Beitel will oversee the day-to-day operations of the chamber and manage financial responsibilities, membership maintenance and growth.
“I have many, many years of experience planning activities and forming strong ties and relationships with the community that I’m working in,” Beitel said. “So, I’m excited now to be working in the community that I live in to bring that experience.”
Beitel was previously employed as campus director at Cambria-Rowe Business College. There, she worked closely with the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce “helping our students gain employment in the area, as well as running the day-to-day operations of the campus.”
She then spent two-and-a-half years at WyoTech-Blairsville working as manager of student services. And, most recently, Beitel has worked at Greater Johnstown Middle School for the past two years as school director and field manager, helping to plan activities for students.
“I work with bringing different organizations into the school to bring programming that the school might need,” she said.
While Beitel said this will be her first experience working with the LVCC, she noted she and her husband enjoy attending chamber events held in Ligonier.
“Helping (LVCC) to be successful is the No. 1 goal,” she said.
Beitel won’t begin full-time until January, but she said she’ll begin working Fridays starting this week — familiarizing herself with the chamber activities and visiting its membership community.
“We feel (Beitel), along with several volunteers, will allow the office to increase its efficiency and provide coverage on a full-time basis,” McIntire said.
Beitel lives in Ligonier Township with her husband, Roger, a social studies teacher at Ligonier Valley High School and head coach of the Rams football team, and their sons Zach, 19, and Nick, 17.
In her free time, she enjoys reading and walking around Ligonier with her husband.
They’ve lived in the Ligonier Valley School District for 20 years and recently built a house in Ligonier Township within the past five years.
“We moved here because we love the area and it’s a family-friendly place where we wanted to raise our two sons,” she said.
Zach Beitel, a sophomore at Washington & Jefferson College, plays on the Presidents’ football team, while Nick Beitel, a junior at LVHS, participates in football and baseball.
“In our spare time, we love watching our boys participate in all their sporting events,” Amy Beitel said.
As LVCC executive director, Beitel is most looking forward to “being able to be a part of the community at this level.” Beitel said she is enthusiastic about organizing events that will bring the community together, which will also benefit local merchants.
Though she hasn’t begun her new role yet, Beitel plans to look into bringing new events into town to “bring a new perspective.”
“Anything the chamber can do to bring people into our community to bring the merchants new business,” she said. “Whether it’s new activities or events, I’m excited to take a look at that.”
“I haven’t started yet, but I’m confident (McIntire) will give me the knowledge that I need,” she said.
Beitel has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in English education.
Added McIntire: “We are incredibly excited to bring Amy on board and have great expectations for the coming year.”
