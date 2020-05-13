Amtrak has again extended the suspension of its passenger train service in Pennsylvania, this time through June 1, for the Pennsylvanian route between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia and its Keystone route between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
Plans to resume the Pensylvanian and Keystone trains on May 4 were nixed with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order being extended, according to a PennDOT spokesperson. Amtrak receives subsidies from PennDOT for the daily passenger trains that run between Philadelphia and Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.
Amtrak suspended the Keystone rail service March 18 and stopped all passenger rail service in the state the next day. The company still operates its daily Capitol Limited route between Chicago and Washington, D.C., which makes stops in Pittsburgh and Connellsville.
The company is working on a plan for resuming passenger rail service, including how rail cars will be configured once the stay-at-home order’s restrictions are eased.
