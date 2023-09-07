“The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime original series that showcases select colleges and universities throughout the nation, will feature St. Vincent College in its upcoming 10th season, offering an intimate view of the institution. The show spent the entire first week of classes filming on the college’s campus.

“The College Tour” has garnered acclaim for its distinctive approach, showcasing individual colleges and universities through the authentic perspectives of current students at those institutions. This show is hosted by Alex Boylan, an Emmy-nominated producer who won CBS’ second season of “The Amazing Race.”

