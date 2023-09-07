“The College Tour,” an Amazon Prime original series that showcases select colleges and universities throughout the nation, will feature St. Vincent College in its upcoming 10th season, offering an intimate view of the institution. The show spent the entire first week of classes filming on the college’s campus.
“The College Tour” has garnered acclaim for its distinctive approach, showcasing individual colleges and universities through the authentic perspectives of current students at those institutions. This show is hosted by Alex Boylan, an Emmy-nominated producer who won CBS’ second season of “The Amazing Race.”
Boylan’s inspiration for the series was personal, driven by witnessing his nieces’ challenges in navigating the college search process, constrained by financial considerations. This was the catalyst behind his decision that higher education needed its own television series. “The College Tour” has now surpassed over 100 episodes and enables viewers to virtually tour campuses they might otherwise not have gotten the opportunity to explore.
In the upcoming season, St. Vincent College takes center stage, with 10 students and alumni sharing their individual stories as Bearcats. This 30-minute episode is set to offer an authentic glimpse into life at St. Vincent College.
Boylan, reflecting on the filming process at St. Vincent College, shared his enthusiasm.
“We had an amazing time on campus filming this episode of ‘The College Tour,’” he said. “This is a special place where students can thrive academically, grow spiritually and build lifelong friendships. The campus is gorgeous, with rolling hills and stunning views of the Laurel Highlands. The people are warm and welcoming, and I felt immediately at home the second I arrived.”
David Rahaman, a senior English education major of West Orange, New Jersey, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent St. Vincent College.
“SVC has been an extension of home and has helped shape me into the person I am today, he said. “This has been such a privilege, and I’m extremely grateful that I was able to help represent my college.”
Leading the on-campus filming was Liz Palmer, St. Vincent College’s social media and digital content manager. She noted the excitement and dedication displayed by the students during filming, emphasizing the profound impact their stories will have on prospective college students seeking their ideal educational home.
“I was so impressed with our students throughout this whole process – whether they were directly involved in filming or not,” Palmer said. “The passion they have for St. Vincent was palpable, and I’m so excited that they get to share that passion with potential future Bearcats.”
Senior Dom Oto, theology major of North Versailles and another of the episode’s participants, shared his perspective as well.
“Being a part of ‘The College Tour’ has shown me that I have a story to tell, a story that I hope will one day inspire another student like me to choose SVC,” he said.
“The students here are incredible,” Boylan remarked. “If you are a student looking for a challenging academic experience in a supportive and nurturing environment, then you must come visit St. Vincent College.”
St. Vincent College’s episode of “The College Tour,” which will be the last episode of the 10th season, is scheduled for a winter release on Amazon Prime Video.
The episode will feature the following students: Diana Mosten, junior international business major of Harrisburg; Isaiah McElroy, Class of 2023, former communication major of Hagerstown, Maryland; Rachel Andreola, senior mathematics major of Pittsburgh; David Collins, a senior English major of Oakmont; Marta Trembetska, sophomore marketing major of Lviv, Ukraine; Desonio Powell, Class of 2023, former communication major of Greensburg; Elizabeth Dacanay, sophomore biochemistry major of Beaver; Stacie Ramos, junior marketing and digital art and media double major of Chula Vista, California, and Rahaman and Oto.
