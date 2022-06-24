When I applied to work in the Ligonier Valley School District, and when I was scheduled for an interview, my communications were with Marjy Grace, the superintendent’s secretary extraordinaire. I was immediately impressed by her efficiency and professionalism, and knew that she would be a gem to work with.
Attending my first school board meeting, the evening I was approved for hire, I met Ms. Grace, as I called her, and she politely asked me not to because it made her sound old. The first thing I noticed was her warm smile and her humility.
It is immediately obvious that Marjy likes to be behind-the-scenes. That is why she wouldn’t allow for me to interview her and do a feature, as today is her final day in the district and tomorrow begins her retirement.
I’m doing one anyway. It is completely deserved. Sorry, Marjy!
Marjy is definitely a behind-the-scenes gal who has been with the school district for decades. Her reputation with the community, staff, administrators, and anyone involved in the district is impeccable. She’s not just a no-pomp-and circumstance worker, she more than gets the job done. She is the person you call when you need to know something, and the one who has been the glue holding things together in the central administration office for quite some time.
Handling everything from the database for new hires and school board agendas and correspondence, to taking calls for the superintendent and ensuring all is organized, Marjy has done incredible work. Starting out in the cafeteria, and moving to the secretarial desk, she is a trusted individual who has worked hard to ensure the learners at Ligonier Valley received what they needed every day.
Dawn Kissell, who has been training with Marjy for months and will be her successor, said it best when she said “As much as the Diamond is the center of our town, Marjy is to central office. She is an integral part of the operational dynamics of this district. Performing daily tasks effortlessly, and always with a smile, her vast knowledge is never ceasing. I am very grateful for the opportunity to have shared these last few months with her and wish her nothing but the absolute best.”
The kind-hearted Marjy’s knowledge on Ligonier Valley School District policies, people, happenings, protocols and anything regarding the Rams is just plain admirable. She has been the single person anyone would call when they needed an answer. Not only did she have the answer, but her records are superb and her efficiency in providing you with whatever you needed has been impressive.
On top of all of that, she has a sense of humor and a quiet, warm personality that makes all around her feel good. She shares good conversation on nearly anything, and has a contagious laugh.
“Marjy is one of the kindest, most knowledgeable people I know,” said high school principal Rachel Kurdziel. “She’s incredibly patient and always willing to help in any way she can. I am so grateful to have been able to work and laugh with Marjy.”
Middle school principal Paulina Burns added: “Marjy always has a straightforward, humorous way of keeping us all in line. Her work ethic is to be admired, along with her humility.”
Laurel Valley Elementary School principal Wayne Waugh said he joined the district around the same time as Marjy and they became friends.
“We worked together at Laurel Valley Middle/High School and I was immediately impressed with her attention to details in everything she did,” said Waugh. “I knew it wouldn’t be long until she was recruited to go to central office. Her professionalism and patience dealing with the public made the lives of many a little less stressful. I am sure I can go on about her work in the district, but the number one quality I can say about her is that she is a wonderful person inside and out. As a parent, she was very supportive of her boys and she was always supportive of the school district.”
During Marjy’s final school board meeting on duty in June, members of the board praised her for her dedication and hard work. Anyone who hears Marjy’s name has kind words and a nice story to add about how she has helped him/her, and/or how she has made their life just a little bit easier.
While today marks her last day in the district, I have to admit I’m a little sad I only got to work with her for a short eight months. However, I am happy, as we all are, that she gets to move on and enjoy her life in retirement.
“Marjy has been a vital part of keeping our district running,” said superintendent Timothy Kantor. “Her demeanor and the way she interacts with people will be missed by administrators, board members, teachers, parents, and the community.”
You certainly will be missed. I know this column isn’t what you wanted, but you deserve to know the impact you have left on the people, community, and Ligonier Valley family. You exemplify Ram Pride and are simply amazing, Ms. Grace! Enjoy every minute of your new routine, and we’ll save your seat at the next board meeting.
