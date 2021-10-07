The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is slated to be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships.
Participants at the walk will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.
The Westmoreland County walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
“Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in-person this year,” said Lynzy Groves, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care & support and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.