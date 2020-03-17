The Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging has announced the closure of all senior centers and satellite centers effective Wednesday, March 18, through March 31 because of concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Center participants will be afforded the opportunity to “pick-up” meals at the center they frequent, with a car door delivery. Home-delivered meals from the centers will continue but may be on a restricted delivery schedule. Center staff will provide on-going telephone outreach to both center and home-delivered meal participants to conduct “well checks” and to prevent social isolation.
Contact the Area Agency on Aging at 724-830-4444 or toll free 1-800-442-8000 if you require assistance with services or referrals to other community resources.
