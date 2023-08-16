When students at Latrobe Elementary School start classes in a couple of weeks, every student will have the option of arriving by school bus.
Although not on the agenda, Greater Latrobe School District Superintendent Michael Porembka announced at the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday that this will be the first time this will be offered.
“This will be the first year in – I don’t know – ever that we will have busing provided for all LES students,” said Porembka.
The district worked with DMJ Transportation to be able to provide busing for everyone, however, Porembka stressed that families who live within the walk zone who would like to walk their students to LES can certainly do so.
The transportation committee discussed readjusting the walk zone because it has not been changed since moving LES into the new building five years ago due to the pandemic, according to Porembka.
Board member Andrew Repko made a suggestion to potentially provide bus transportation for all LES students, and Porembka said “that will happen this year.”
But, he reiterated, it’s not mandatory.
“If you still want to walk, that’s awesome. I think it’s part of the charm of the school. Get there on path or whatever, but if some day it doesn’t work for you, you want to hop on the bus, you’ll have a stop,” said Porembka.
During public comment, parent Amy Martin, who lives within the walk zone, spoke up to warn administrators and board members about potential safety issues within the zone.
“It is a nightmare on Cherry Street near the apartments,” said Martin.
She said traffic speeds through the alley and on the streets, especially at the corner of Dailey Avenue and Cherry Street. The crossing guard there needs help and parents walk their kids down the middle of the street, she added.
“Someone is going to get hurt there if there’s not more help for that woman. She does an amazing job,” said Martin. “I mean she really has put herself out there for those kids many times.”
Porembka agreed and said the crossing guard shortage is a topic he recently discussed with the new chief of police, Richard M. Bosco. The guards come under the purview of the police.
The district recently raised the rate of pay in an effort to attract applicants to fill the open positions. According to Porembka, crossing guards only have to work 1.5-2 hours in the morning and 1.5-2 hours in the afternoon, and they don’t have to be a police officer or fire department member.
The district will be making safety adjustments and introduce new pickup locations. The bus information will be available Monday on the district website.
The board also announced that it will be holding a facilities master planning and visioning community forum meeting 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the senior high school auditorium. At the meeting, the public will be presented with the two options that were presented at the board retreat last March, and asked to weigh in on which of the two plans they prefer.
“We can’t stress enough how important it is that the public attend this community forum,” said Dr. Michael Zorch, who presided over Tuesday’s meeting.
Porembka stressed that one of the two options needs to be selected, and they need the community’s input on which one they want before that decision is made.
