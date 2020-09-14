State police are seeking information after a 19-year-old Aliquippa man was shot multiple times at a White Township apartment complex early Sunday.
State police at Indiana report troopers were called to The Verge I apartment complex along Medlar Drive in White Township around 12:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots. Police arrived at 12:20 a.m. to find multiple people and vehicles fleeing the scene. Around 200 to 250 people were in the area when the first troopers arrived, police said.
Police found the victim on the ground in a parking lot receiving first aid from bystanders. Citizens’ Ambulance Service responded and the man was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. The man was listed in critical condition and was expected to survive, according to police.
Troopers secured the scene and conducted interviews in efforts to identify suspects in the shooting. Police found 13 empty 9mm casings and an unloaded Taurus .380-caliber pistol at the scene. A nearby vehicle was also found to have been struck by at least two rounds during the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-357-1960.
