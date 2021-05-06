Alex Raine seeking election as Ligonier Borough mayor

Alex Raine has announced his candidacy for Ligonier Borough mayor in the May 18 primary election.
“I believe that Ligonier is a community that should exemplify the majority of our communities as a nation,” he said.
“America’s communities consist of people caring for one another, friendly neighbors, and the loving atmosphere so many of our own community members show.”
A Potomac, Maryland native, Raine moved to Ligonier in 2005.
“I lost my mother (July 4, 2011) and subsequently my entire family and everything I knew about the outside world when I was going into my senior year at Ligonier Valley High school,” he said.
“Consequently, I went through a very rough time, but I was able to overcome my adversities. Since 2013, I have spent a considerable amount of time working to better myself and doing the best I can to improve the lives of others around me,” he continued.
Raine said that he has and will continue to work on bridging the gap between senior citizens and those from younger generations, as well as bridging the gap between citizens of Ligonier and the boards which serve them.
“As your mayor, you will see me working alongside community members in activities which will improve our town: Picking up trash, volunteering at the local food bank and selling hoagies for the Rotary Club,” he said.
“My goal is to set the precedent of public service that future leaders can use to improve their communities.
“I have attended various board/council meetings, I have volunteered with various organizations around town, and I am a member of the Rotary Club of Ligonier. I whole-heartedly believe that we need grassroot campaigns, exemplary leadership, and young people involved in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.